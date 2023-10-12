History from Kinnick! Iowa's sets women's basketball attendance record at 55,646

Caitlin Clark: 41 points against South Carolina in the Final Four

Caitlin Clark: 41 points against South Carolina in the Final Four

History has been made in Iowa City! Facing off against DePaul in a charity exhibition game at Kinnick Stadium, home of the Hawkeyes football team, Iowa set the women's basketball attendance record Sunday at 55,646.

Iowa's black-and-gold faithful shattered the previous record set in 2002 — 29,619 attended the NCAA national championship that year between UConn and Oklahoma in San Antonio — on an inspiring afternoon that redirected all profits toward the adjacent Iowa Children's Hospital.

The record crowd watched reigning Naismith National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark post an emphatic 34-point triple-double as Iowa bounced DePaul 94-71.

Read more about the historic afternoon at Kinnick below:

👏 55,646: Iowa, DePaul shatter women's basketball attendance record

Long before opening tip from Kinnick Stadium's makeshift hardwood Sunday, it was clear that the hordes of incoming Hawkeye fans would lay waste to the existing women's basketball attendance record.

Now, we know by exactly how much. With the Hawkeyes growing their lead near 20 points early in the third quarter, a PA annoucement confirmed the attendance in Iowa City Sunday at 55,646, nearly double the previous record established at the 2002 Women's Final Four.

The intermission couldn't slow the Hawkeyes' super-powered offense, with a Caitlin Clark three opening up Iowa's largest lead of the game at 22 late in the third quarter.

💪 Pulling away: Iowa up 15 at half in Kinnick Crossover

Strong gusts and hand-stinging temperatures have hardly slowed down Caitlin Clark and the Iowa offense in their exhibition at Kinnick Stadium, scoring 52 points to take a 15-point halftime lead against DePaul.

Clark already nears her lofty average from a year ago, scoring 24 points in the opening 20 minutes, including a long-range bomb that sent the record-breaking crowd at Kinnick into a frenzy.

Caitlin Clark has picked up right where she left off! pic.twitter.com/yd2MMc6DTm — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) October 15, 2023

The reigning Naismith Player of the Year has also been an effective facilitator, racking up seven assists and connecting nicely with emerging front-court star Addison O'Grady, who appears set for a much greater role in 2023-24.

👋 The Wave: Iowa brings iconic tradition to hardwood:

The end of the first quarter can only mean one thing at Kinnick Stadium, even with an unfamiliar hardwood (and an unfamiliar offensive explosion) taking over the field below.

After a basket from Hawkeye taliswoman Catilin Clark extended Iowa's lead to 24-18 ahead of the break, nearly 70,000 at Kinnick Stadium turned toward the adjacent Children's Hospital. Joined by the players, coaches and referees, "The Greatest Tradition in Sports" ensued as the black-and-yellow faithful spent more than a minute delivering a wave of support and compassion toward the children battling at the overlooking hospital.

Take a look at the exceptional footage below, and stay tuned as Iowa and DePaul continue a tightly-contested exhibition game.

📺 How to Watch:

Who : Iowa vs. DePaul

: Iowa vs. DePaul When : Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 | 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 | 3 p.m. ET Where : Kinnick Stadium

: Kinnick Stadium How to watch: Big Ten Network

Here's what you need to know, including the expected layout for the event:

Iowa Athletics

Sunday's outing comes less than two months after another women's sport broke a record. In August, Nebraska women's volleyball hosted a double-header at Memorial Stadium and broke the world attendance record for a women's sporting event with 92,003.

Now it's Iowa's turn for the spotlight — playing outside at a football stadium with a sport's attendance record in sight.

"It's incredible," Iowa star Caitlin Clark said earlier this month. "I'm super excited. I think just watching Nebraska volleyball and what they were able to do. Obviously ours is going to be a little bit on a smaller level, but still, we're going to be able to break the women's basketball record for most people at a game."

📰 CROSSOVER AT KINNICK: More on how Clark, Iowa hope to break a record

Fans have the ability to purchase $20 Rain or Shine tickets or $5 general admission with all proceeds going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

While approximately 48,000 tickets have been sold, athletic officials have made accommodations for potential weather challenges on Sunday, specifically moving over to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which seats a maximum capacity of about 15,000 in comparison to Kinnick Stadium's 69,000+.

"If Crossover at Kinnick is moved to Carver-Hawkeye Arena due to inclement weather, Iowa Athletics will accommodate only those who purchased a $20 Rain or Shine event ticket. Tickets for Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be for general admission," Iowa Athletic officials stated on the site.

⛹️‍♀️ MORE WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ⛹️‍♀️

🚨 Alerts and updates on Bleacher Report

🎥 Hoops on YouTube

🍎 Follow on Apple News

Below, find the list of women's college basketball games that have made their way to the record books for the highest single-session attendance records:

Attendance Teams Date Type 26,619 UConn (82) vs. Oklahoma (70) March 29, 2002 NCAA final 29,619 UConn (79) vs. Tennessee (56)

Oklahoma (86) vs. Duke (71) March 25, 2002 NCAA semifinals 28,937 Baylor (84) vs. Michigan St. (62) April 5, 2005 NCAA final 28,937 Baylor (68) vs. LSU (57)

Michigan St. (68) vs. Tennessee (64) April 3, 2005 NCAA semifinals 24,653 Tennessee (89) vs. UConn (80) Jan. 7, 2006 Largest regular-season attendance 24,611 UConn (86) vs. Tennessee (72) Jan. 5, 2002 24,597 UConn (69) vs. Tennessee (84) Jan. 3. 1998 24,251 Tennessee (73) vs. Vanderbilt (53) Feb. 25, 2007 24,046 Tennessee (92) vs. UConn (88) Feb. 1, 2001 23,912 Texas (97) vs. Tennessee (78) Dec. 9. 1987 23,706 Duke (69) vs. Kentucky (61) Dec. 22, 2013 23,385 UConn (74) vs. Tennessee (67) Jan. 8, 2000 23,291 Tennessee (83) vs. Georgia (65) March 31, 1996 NCAA final 23,291 Georgia (86) vs. Stanford (76)

Tennessee (88) vs. UConn (83) (OT). March 29, 1996 NCAA semifinals

For more information, visit the Iowa Athletics website to learn more about Sunday's scrimmage.