How preseason No. 1 women's basketball teams do in March Madness

LSU has the honor of beginning the 2023-24 women's basketball season as the No. 1 team. The Tigers are also the defending national champions, defeating Iowa in the final.

If LSU is to win it all again, the Tigers would be the second team in three years to cut down the nets after starting the season at No. 1 — and the 18th preseason No. 1 team to win the national championship.

Before the complete list, here are some quick facts about these preseason No. 1 teams since the first NCAA tournament in the 1981-82 season:

17 of the 42 teams (Louisiana Tech and Tennessee were tied at No. 1 in 1989-90) won the title.

34 of the 42 teams made the Final Four

All but one made the Sweet 16

Here's a look at how all No. 1 preseason teams have done in the NCAA tournament:

2022-23: South Carolina: 36-1, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 2 Iowa in the Final Four

The Gamecocks were hoping to win back-to-back national championships — and complete an undefeated season. South Carolina, led by Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, got up to 42 wins in a row before Caitlin Clark and Iowa stunned them in the national semifinals.

2021-22: South Carolina: 35-2, No. 1 seed, won National Championship

South Carolina picked up title No. 2, regrouping from a Dec. 30 loss to Missouri to get to 29-1. Though Kentucky shocked South Carolina in the SEC tournament title game, the Gamecocks won every NCAA tournament game by at least 8 points, the last a 15-point win against UConn in the final.

2020-21: South Carolina: 26-5, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 1 Stanford in the Final Four

The Gamecocks dropped an early December game to NC State before climbing back to No. 1. Three losses in seven games took South Carolina down to No. 7, but the team rallied to win the SEC crown and then reached the national semifinals before falling to eventual champion Stanford.

2019-20: Oregon: 31-2, NCAA tournament canceled

Sabrina Ionescu compiled triple-doubles throughout her career and had the Ducks on a 19-game winning streak that culminated in a 33-point drubbing of Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament championship. But COVID-19 forced the cancelation of the NCAA tournament.

2018-19: Notre Dame: 35-4, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 1 Baylor in the National Championship

A year after the Irish shocked the nation by overcoming injuries to win it all, they made another deep March run, ranking in the top 5 for all but one week and earning a top seed in the NCAA tournament. Notre Dame almost secured consecutive crowns, but Baylor won it all in a thriller, 82-81.

2017-18: UConn: 36-1, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 1 Notre Dame in the Final Four

The Huskies had an undefeated regular season, dominated AAC foes and won by 88, 25, 13 and 29 points in their first four NCAA tournament games. But Notre Dame upset UConn on an Arike Ogunbowale jumper in the final moments.

2016-17: Notre Dame: 33-4, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 2 Stanford in the Elite Eight

Three regular season losses dropped the Irish to as low as No. 7 in the rankings, but a triumphant ACC tournament run gave Notre Dame a top seed for March Madness. But one year after the Irish beat Stanford in the Sweet 16, the Cardinal returned the favor in the Elite Eight.

2015-16: UConn: 38-0, No. 1 seed, won the National Championship

The Huskies not only won their fourth national title in a row — they left no doubt. Breanna Stewart, Morgan Tuck and Moriah Jefferson won the fourth championships in their careers and won NCAA tournament games by 52, 46, 60, 21, 29 and 31 points.

2014-15: UConn: 38-1, No. 1 seed, won the National Championship

The Huskies actually lost (gasp!) a game in the regular season, falling to No. 6 Stanford on the road in OT, 88-86. The loss halted the UConn win streak at 47. No matter, UConn didn't lose again — and again beat Notre Dame in the final.

2013-14: UConn: 40-0, No. 1 seed, won the National Championship

History made. Both the Huskies and Notre Dame came into the national championship undefeated, but UConn's prowess in the paint couldn't be stopped. Stewart had 21 points on 15 shots as UConn now stood alone with the most titles by a single women's basketball program.

For the second time (also in 2004), UConn completed the basketball sweep, as one day after the women won, the men's team won the national title.

2012-13: Baylor: 34-2, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 5 Louisville in the Sweet 16

Baylor seemed prime for another championship run. One year after going undefeated, the Lady Bears returned to No. 1 after a November loss to Stanford — and had won 74 of 75 games led by Brittney Griner. But Monique Reid made two free throws in the final moments to secure the 82-81 upset.

2011-12: Baylor: 40-0, No. 1 seed, won National Championship

Baylor became the first team in college basketball history to go 40-0, never falling out of the top spot as the program won its second title. Star Brittney Griner averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 blocks per game.

2010-11: UConn: 36-2, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 2 Notre Dame in the Final Four

The Huskies beat Notre Dame three times earlier in the season: 3 points on the road, 21 points at home and 9 points at Hartford in the Big East tournament. But there would not be a fourth time, as Skylar Diggins took down UConn with 28 points.

2009-10: UConn: 39-0, No. 1 seed, won the National Championship

Maya Moore and the Huskies did it again, taking another national title and rarely getting threatened on the court. Moore scored 23 points on the night the Huskies beat Stanford 53-47 in the final.

2008-09: UConn: 39-0, No. 1 seed, won the National Championship

The first of consecutive 39-0 seasons — and never really in doubt. UConn beat Vermont by 39, Florida by 28, Cal by 24, Arizona State by 19, Stanford by 19 and Louisville by 22 to romp to a perfect season.

2007-08: Tennessee: 36-2, No. 1 seed, won the National Championship

The Lady Vols won it all again for Pat Summitt's eighth and final title. Candace Parker averaged more than 21 points that season as the Vols escaped against LSU in the semifinals (47-46) and then beat Stanford in the final by 16.

2006-07: Maryland: 28-6, No. 2 seed, lost to No. 7 Ole Miss in the Second Round

A season after the Terps won their first title, Maryland opened No. 1. But Maryland would end up with a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament, falling to a surprise Ole Miss team seeded No. 7. The Rebels reached the Elite Eight, going down to No. 1 Tennessee.

2005-06: Duke: 31-4, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 2 Maryland in the National Championship

The 20-0 Blue Devils faced rival — and fellow unbeaten — North Carolina in late January. Though Duke lost that one, another to UNC in February and to Maryland in the ACC tournament, it reached the NCAA tournament final. However, ACC rival Maryland won the trophy in a second half comeback.

2004-05: Tennessee: 30-5, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 1 Michigan State in the Final Four

The Lady Vols made it to the Final Four for the 16th time and were two wins away from another title. But Michigan State, in the program's first-ever Final Four appearance, rallied from a 16-point second half deficit to advance.

2003-04: UConn: 31-4, No. 2 seed, won the National Championship

Diana Taurasi won consecutive Tournament MOP honors as the Huskies beat Final Four surprise No. 7 Minnesota in the semifinals before beating rival No. 1 Tennessee in the final, 70-61.

2002-03: Duke: 35-2, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 1 Tennessee in the Final Four

The Blue Devils returned to the Final Four for the second year in a row but fell to Tennessee in the national semifinals.

2001-02: UConn: 39-0, No. 1 seed, won the National Championship

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Tournament MOP Swin Cash wouldn't be denied, as the Huskies recorded their second undefeated season and topped Oklahoma 82-70 to win the title. The attendance of 29,619 at the final set a women's college basketball record — and stood until Iowa beat DePaul in an exhibition game in front of 55,646 on Oct. 15, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The 2002 attendance mark remains the record for an official game.

2000-01: UConn: 32-3, No. 1 seed, lost to No. 1 Notre Dame in the Final Four

The Huskies were attempting to win a second second consecutive title and led Big East rival Notre Dame by 16 points in the first half. But Niele Ivey, Alicia Ratay and Ruth Riley combined for 59 points as the Irish stormed back to win, 90-75, in the semifinals. The Irish then beat Purdue in the title game.

Here's the remaining list of preseason No. 1 teams and how they did in March.