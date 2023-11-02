A sister act: Stoller siblings make Glenville State a family affair

March 27, 2023, saw the end of the Kim Stephens era of Glenville State women's basketball. An offensive juggernaut for her entire tenure, the Pioneers were the 2022 DII women's basketball national champions and fell just short of a repeat in the national semifinals last year. A month later, her successor was named.

Emily Stoller was named head coach for the coming season, and she quickly hired Abby Stoller as one of her assistant coaches. That's no typo, Emily and Abby are sisters, and it feels like their entire lives have been building to this moment.

“A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” — Marion Garretty

Emily and Abby's story begins in Fairmont, West Virginia, where the two grew up. Part of a huge family — according to Emily, their mom was one of 17 — the two seemed basketball ready from day one.

"We were raised in a big family," Emily said. "Family means absolutely everything to us and it's always family first, no matter what the situation is.

"We have three older brothers — so they laid the path," she continued. "We always made jokes that we had a starting five in the family, so it kind of started there. Our dad was a huge mentor and was our basketball coach. We did volleyball for fun throughout high school, but it was primarily basketball."

The two played basketball together pretty much their entire lives. Separated in age by roughly two years, they were able to experience two years of high school basketball together and then three years at the college level. But it almost wasn't that way.

“Sisters make the best friends in the world.”— Marilyn Monroe

(Emily Stoller looks to score, something she did often on the court for the Pioneers as their 12th leading scorer all time. Glenville State Athletics)

Emily is the elder Stoller sister and went off to college first. She wasn't simply a good player, she was, well, amazing. Emily was named Times West Virginian girls’ basketball player of the year and one of the top-five players in the state of West Virginia in her senior year — which were just a couple of her many accolades over a decorated high school career. Naturally, DI came calling and she was off to Cleveland State for her freshman year.

Emily admits she had that "Division I dream," but it didn't work out. At this time, her sister Abby, who was a pretty darn good player herself, had some calls to play at the next level as well as she wrapped up a stellar high school career.

"I didn't have as many as [Emily], but I had a few," Abby recalled of the recruiting process and offers. "I had Cal U and Robert Morris, but Glenville was recruiting me very heavily at the time. They were coming to all my games. I got really close with the assistant coach, and he ended up feeling like a brother to me. So in the end, I felt like there was a family environment here and I definitely had to."

It was obviously the right fit. The girl who grew up playing basketball with her big sister and three older brothers in a large family that extended well beyond the walls of their home was quickly attracted to the family feel at Glenville State.

And so was Emily. A year later, Emily transferred in and became a Pioneer. She was in and out of the starting lineup her first year, but by Year 2, the elder Stoller led the team in scoring with 18.3 points per game — and she did it again her final year, a year cut short by the pandemic. While Emily shot the lights out from outside the paint, Abby became a pivotal role player and eventually a starter doing work off the boards.

Annually one of the best rebounders on the team, Abby was a starter in 2022 when Glenville State won the DII women's basketball national championship. It wasn't just a tremendous moment for the school, it was the first NCAA college basketball national championship in the state of West Virginia... ever. It was a bittersweet moment, winning a championship that was larger than individual pride, but also the last college basketball game the Stoller sisters would play.

(Abby Stoller embracing a fellow Pioneer after winning the 2022 DII women's basketball championship. NCAA Photos)

"It was surreal," Abby recollected with a smile forming on her face from ear to ear. "I don't think anybody on that team could really fathom the idea that we just had won the whole thing. It meant a lot that we brought that home for our state, especially since there was a lot of doubters (Abby reminded me several times throughout the interview that I was one of those doubters, which I admittedly was). This community just supported us from day one, so it was nice to bring that back for them.

"But when it was over, I was like, 'what do I do now?' I stood on the court, had my hands up the air. I was crying. I was like, 'I'm done.'"

Or was she?

“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.” — Amy Li

Emily went and played professional ball overseas, signing with Greece and playing with Spain. "Wasn't really my cup of tea," she recalled, now able to laugh about it. Let's face it, being that far away from this family was never going to work out. Emily returned stateside and was in a period of her life she called lost, driving a FedEx truck and keeping busy. But then, Fairmont State offered her an assistant coaching job, and things quickly changed.

"It's hard to find that adjustment period after you're a player, your identity — it's gone, basically — and you've got to find your way in," Emily said. "We all experienced that as athletes upon graduation. I experienced it really hard. But having that opportunity, I am completely blessed to have my foot back in the door there with [Fairmont State] and it ultimately put me back here where I am."

So, was coaching always in the plan? "It was never actually a part of the plan," Emily said laughing. "I guess I never really thought too far after graduation. Like I said, I was lost. And it really was never in my life plans to be coaching, especially now with my sister here. We feel like this is what we are supposed to be doing. And we're lucky to have found our way in life this early."

The same goes for Abby. She had planned to be in front of children mentoring them, but not as a coach. "I was originally going to be a first-grade teacher, but Coach Kim [then Stephens, now Caldwell] had called me the summer after we won and asked me to be the GA for this team. I had texted her during earlier in the summer and was like, 'I don't know what I like to do, basketball is all I've ever known.' She's said that's exactly why she got into coaching. It opened up a whole world that I didn't know that I even wanted to be in."

“If you don’t understand how a woman could both love her sister dearly and want to wring her neck at the same time, then you were probably an only child.”— author Linda Sunshine

So, after one year with Emily as the assistant coach and Abby as the graduate assistant, the Kim Stephens era came to an end. And on April 28, the Stoller era officially began. Both played in a system that works — the Pioneers are annually one of the highest-scoring teams that led DII women's basketball in points per game in five of "Coach Kim's" seven years. The duo knows how to run the system better than anyone else having lived it — now it is just getting the new faces to acclimate.

(Head coach Kim Caldwell (then Stephens) holds one of many trophies she collected in her career. Glenville State Athletics)

"I am so proud of Emily and Abby," Caldwell said via text. "This was always the goal for them to take over when I left, it happened a little sooner than we all expected but they are more than ready. I coached Abby for five years and then hired her right after as an assistant. I told her I didn’t know how to coach without her there. She is one of the most caring and empathetic people I know. She is great for the players and is someone they can always talk to. She’s one of my all-time favorite players and will be an excellent coach.

"Emily is a ball of energy who loves Glenville basketball more than anyone I know," Caldwell continued. "There is not another person who will care about that program more than her. She bleeds blue and I am excited to what she does. As a player she helped make Glenville a national force and I think as a coach she can keep it there. They have helped me for years as players and coaches and I will always be a fan of theirs. They helped Glenville win twelve different championships over their time and I think they have many more to come."

Caldwell didn't simply provide Emily with the Xs and Os to succeed. "She's been the best mentor for us to learn under," Emily said. "We have a special kind of relationship, not one that you can even compare to anything else. We're both trying to take care of business in two different worlds [Caldwell now at DI Marshall], but I know that without a doubt that if a couple of months goes by with no contact, I can reach out to her a week later and say, 'Hey, I need you for this or I need you for that.'"

What is expected from the duo in Glenville State, a program now known as winners? "There's pressure," Emily admitted. "Coach Kim will go down in history as one of the best coaches to ever coach here at university.

"My expectations are kind of based upon where we're going to start our journey here now and not what has been previously done. I feel confident in the girls that we brought in. I got a lot of kids that are well experienced and who maybe have been let down by a couple of other schools that really has built that dog in them. And that's what we like here at Glenville State University. We like the kids that are going to put everything on the floor at every given moment with the kind of system that we run — the fast-paced play — they've got to be able to do that."

"I don't have much in expectations," Abby admitted. "Just knowing that they're coming in and working hard every day and that we'll take it game by game — I think we'll eventually get up there. But as of right now, it is our first year with eleven new transfers, so I'm just excited to see how far we go. But I do believe in this group as well."

One last fun little note to this excellent adventure. The second assistant Emily hired to her staff is Corey Hines — the Stollers' high school coach. "I remember sitting on the floor with him in the circle with all of our teammates," Abby said, reflecting back to high school. "He'd say, 'you'll never get to play with your sister again.' And then we got here, and we were playing together and now we're coaching."

Oh, perhaps one more aside is important here. Yes, both Emily and Abby are Swifties, though Emily is much more into Taylor Swift than her sister. Emily's go-to song is Is It Over Now, while Abby claims she can listen to Cruel Summer on repeat all day.

“… everything is more fun when you do it with your sister.“ — Lorraine Bodger

Who knows what the future holds for the Stoller sisters, especially in a loaded Mountain East Conference. We do know, without question, whatever challenge comes next, the two will tackle... together.

"We know it's unique and special, and so we'll definitely never take this for granted," Abby said. "We're just thankful for the opportunity. I love what I'm doing right now. It doesn't feel like a job."

"Having each other through the journey and through the process, through the little bumps that we experience here and there and the growth that we get to experience, we get to do it together and we get to rely on each other, and that's really special — we definitely don't take that for granted," Emily said. "We know that this is not normal. We just cannot believe that we have the opportunity to not only play together and to be alumni of the same university and college, but to be able to coach for Glenville State University and do it together. It's very special."