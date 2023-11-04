2023 Hall of Fame Series: Schedule, scores, results on college basketball's opening day

With college basketball diehards' seven-month withdrawal finally coming to an end Monday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame offers an instant fix on opening day as the Hall of Fame Series debuts from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Continue below for all the results from college basketball's opening night:

USC's acclaimed back-court was as good as advertised Monday night, with No. 1 overall recruit Isaiah Collier and All-American contender Boogie Ellis combining for 42 points on 14-23 shooting from the field. It was a 7-0 individual run from Ellis that stretched USC's lead to 10 right before halftime, and the high-octane Trojan attack — USC shot better than 50 percent on the evening — kept the Cats well beyond arm's reach throughout the second half.

Colorado had little concern for the hoopla surrounding LSU's star-studded roster, turning in an elite shooting performance of her own. Colorado shot better than 50 percent from the field and nailed ten threes, seven of which came courtesy of Frida Formann, ultimately leading by as much as 21 to cruise past LSU in a dominant upset win.

N'Faly Dante was cooking in the interior Monday night, scoring a co-team high 16 points, hauling in 21 rebounds and helping secure a wire-to-wire, season-opening win over Georgia. The Ducks built their lead early — five Nate Bittle points powered an 11-1 Oregon lead before the first media timeout — and while Georgia managed to cut the deficit to four, an 8-2 run before halftime restored UO's double-digit edge virtually for good.

Any good weekend in Las Vegas needs a little bit of JuJu, and Southern Cal found some in freshman phenom JuJu Watkins. America's top-ranked freshman scored 32 points, snagged six boards and dished five dimes in her collegiate debut as USC braved a furious OSU rally to beat the seventh-ranked Buckeyes 83-74.

📺 How to watch Hall of Fame series action:

With college basketball coming to your screens all afternoon, game plan for prying bosses with everything to know to watch all of Monday's action below:

Game 1: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 21 Southern Cal (Women's)

When : Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 | 2 p.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 | 2 p.m. ET Where : T-Mobile Arena

: T-Mobile Arena How to watch: TruTV | Max

Game 2: Oregon vs. Georgia (Men's)

When : Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 | 4:30 p.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 | 4:30 p.m. ET Where : T-Mobile Arena

: T-Mobile Arena How to watch: TruTV | Max

Game 3: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 20 Colorado (Women's)

When : Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where : T-Mobile Arena

: T-Mobile Arena How to watch: TNT | Max

Game 4: No. 21 USC vs. Kansas State (Men's)

When : Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 | 10 p.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 | 10 p.m. ET Where : T-Mobile Arena

: T-Mobile Arena How to watch: TNT | Max

⚔️ New enemies: Hall of fame series renews rare rivalries

Despite the historic powers slated to step foot on the T-Mobile Arena hardwood Monday, all four games mark the renewals of relatively rare college basketball rivalries — the four matchups have been played just 11 total times, with no meetings in the last 15 years.

Here's the complete history for each of Monday's showdowns:

(W) No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 21 Southern Cal

11/19/2006 — Ohio State 77, Southern Cal 58

(W) No. 1 LSU vs. No. 21 Colorado

12/2/1989 — LSU 63, Colorado 60

12/29/2001 — Colorado 86, LSU 65

3/17/2002 — Colorado 69, LSU 58

11/27/2004 — LSU 75, Colorado 44

(M) Oregon vs. Georgia

12/20/1975 — Oregon 87, Georgia 74

(M) No. 21 Southern Cal vs. Kansas State

12/10/1960 — Kansas State 65, Southern Cal 57

12/14/1963 — Kansas State 82, Southern Cal 58

12/6/1975 — Southern Cal 81, Kansas State 80

12/22/2006 — Kansas State 68, Southern Cal 55

3/20/2008 — Kansas State 80, Southern Cal 67