Top 12 transfers in women's college basketball this season

Before the 2023-24 NCAA women's basketball season begins on Nov. 6, Autumn Johnson previews her top transfers for the season.

Hailey Van Lith

A season ago Van Lith starred on a very good Louisville team. Now, she adds to the defending national champion LSU Tigers already loaded roster with the hope of bringing back-to-back titles to Baton Rouge.

Aneesah Morrow

Like Van Lith, Morrow was sold by LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's push to win another national championship at LSU. Morrow joins the Tigers from DePaul, where she scored more than 25 points per game a season ago. She will tag team with Angel Reese to form arguably the nation's best front court.

Diamond Johnson

Diamond Johnson led NC State in scoring a season ago before an ankle injury ended her season. Now, she'll try to lead Norfolk State to back-to-back NCAA tournaments for the first time in program history.

Lauren Betts

Lauren Betts joins UCLA after transferring in from Pac-12 rival Stanford. A two-time gold medalist while playing for Team USA, Betts will be a formidable interior presence for what looks to be a solid UCLA team.

Te-Hina Paopao

Dawn Staley hit the portal this offseason to bring Oregon's sharpshooting guard to South Carolina. Paopao shot better than 42% from three a season ago. Now, she'll lead an extremely talented South Carolina team as they try to win their second national championship in the last three seasons.

Celeste Taylor

Now a two-time transfer, Celeste Taylor joins Ohio State after two seasons at Duke. She is an excellent defender, winning the ACC defensive player of the year, and finishing as a finalist for the national defensive player of the year last season.

Shayeann Day-Wilson

The 2022 ACC freshman of the year transferred to Miami after two seasons at Duke. Day-Wilson was not as productive in her second season in Durham but is an extremely talented guard that figures to play right away for Katie Meier's Hurricanes.

Kennedy Todd-Williams

Kennedy Todd-Williams averaged more than 10 points per game across three years at North Carolina. She'll bring her top-tier shot making ability to Ole Miss to try and bring the Rebels to a third-straight NCAA tournament.

Jakia Brown-Turner

Jakia Brown-Turner joins Maryland after four years at NC State where she started all but one game over her career. Brown-Turner is a consistent scorer and should bring some much-needed guard depth to a good Maryland team.

Endyia Rogers

New Texas A&M guard Endyia Rogers was excellent last season with Oregon. She is a pure scorer, who has averaged more than 13 points per game in each of her four seasons of college basketball. Now, Rogers will lead the Aggies through a tough SEC schedule.

Lexi Donarski

A former Big 12 defensive player of the year, Donarski transferred into North Carolina after three years at Iowa State. She will fill the open starting spot left by Kennedy Todd-WIlliams and will be a leader of what looks to be a very solid UNC team.

Jewel Spear

Spear averaged more than 15 points per game over three years at Wake Forest. Now, she joins Tennessee where she will likely be the Day 1 starter at point guard for Kellie Harper's squad.