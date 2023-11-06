TRENDING 📈

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 6, 2023

Sharp-shooting Colorado stuns No. 1 LSU in Hall of Fame Series

LSU vs. Colorado: 2023 Hall of Fame Series

With an unmatched bounty of transfer talent, not to mention the second-ranked recruit in 2023, joining defending national champions LSU, a scroll through the star-studded Tiger roster begged a desperate question: where can you stop them? Enter, the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado's solution focused little on the defensive end, instead leaning on their sweet-stroking perimeter stars and outgunning the No. 1 Tigers in a high-octane, West-coast shootout from Las Vegas.

What might be the most hotly anticipated team in women's basketball history fell shockingly to No. 20 Colorado 92-78 in the season-opening Hall of Fame series. The Buffaloes shot 53 percent from the field and 10-23 from three-point range. 

Early on, It was LSU catching fire early from distance though, as a pair of early triples from Hailey Van Lith clawed the Tigers out of an early deficit. Fellow transfer Aneesah Morrow glided to the rim for a layup, extending LSU's lead, as the Tigers took a two-point lead heading into the first-quarter intermission — then came a barrage from the Buffs.

Colorado's offense started to hit its stride in the second quarter with Tameiyah Sandler finding Sara-Rose Smith for a triple to cap off a 7-0 run and give Colorado a 32-25 lead late in the first half.

After halftime, it was sharp-shooting from Danish international Frida Formann that really got Colorado going. Formann nailed four triples in the third quarter alone and finished the afternoon with a career-high 27 points — her mark was also a game-high, although center Aaronette Vonleh pushed her close with 24 points on a hyper-efficient 11-15 shooting performance. 

It was Vonleh who provided the assist for Formann's fourth triple of the period, giving Colorado a 14-point lead and pushing LSU to the brink of defeat. Van Lith knocked in a jumper early in the final period — her, Angel Reese, and freshman Mikaylah Williams were the Tiger starters in double-figures, while Sa'Myah Smith was a bright spot off the bench — but it was Colorado that started the fourth quarter on a 12-4 run and never relented in the final stanza. 

The defending champs will look to bounce back on Thursday, November 9 against Queens (NC), as Colorado is back in action versus Le Moyne on Wednesday. 

