Caitlin Clark's 44 points leads No. 3 Iowa over No. 8 Virginia Tech

No. 3 Iowa's Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 44 points to hand No. 8 Virginia Tech its first loss of the season 80-76 in Thursday's top-10 showdown.

As the largest crowd (15,196) to attend a women's regular season game in North Carolina watched Clark and the Hawkeyes, the Hokies gave a show of their own as they led by seven late in the second quarter. Georgia Amoore helped Virginia Tech stand toe-to-toe against Iowa. Ending the night with 31 points, it was her half-court shot at the end of the first quarter that caught the eyes of many.

GEORGIA AMOORE CRUSHES A HALF-COURT SHOT TO END THE FIRST QUARTER 🤯🤯🤯@HokiesWBB x @espnW pic.twitter.com/M44aiTEhFU — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) November 10, 2023

Leading by one at the half, the Hawkeyes returned with a vengeance. The two All-American candidates, in Clark and Amoore, were neck-and-neck throughout the night as they both led their teams with double digits. The Hawkeyes shot 41.2 percent from the field and 6-26 from three-point range.

In a back-to-back contest, the fourth quarter was the ultimate test as things started to heat up. A turnover at the 6:48 mark followed by a steal and a driving layup put the Hawkeyes up by four. From there, it was smooth sailing as Iowa led by twelve and pushed the Hokies further away from victory.

Looking for a stop late in the fourth, VT inched its way toward the Hawkeyes with back-to-back threes. 24 personal fouls are to blame for the Hokies' defeat though － as Clark sealed the win for the Hawkeyes at the free throw line.

Tonight's lesson on 'Clarkonomics,' ended above average － 44 points, eight rebounds, six assists and 13-of-17 from the free throw line. Clark finished above her average of 28 points per game. A leader both on and off the court, Clark demonstrated her three-level scoring and passing abilities once again in tonight's game.

Iowa moves on from tonight as they prepare for their next matchup on the road vs. Northern Iowa.