South Carolina, Iowa women's basketball lead the first Power 10 rankings of the regular season

The top 2 teams in the nation dropped in Week 1. Madness in November — here are my full thoughts on the chaos.

Player of the Week

My Week 1 Player of the Week goes to NC State junior guard, Saniya Rivers.

Saniya had a career-high performance versus the No. 2 team in the country, UConn, with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists — a MONSTER double-double. She was also the first player in 25 years to put up numbers like this against UConn. This is the breakout game we were waiting for from Saniya, who was the top-3 high school recruit coming out of the 2021 class.

Saniya was deep in her bag vs the Huskies; she showed off her athleticism with high elevation on her pull-up midrange jumpers and flexed her incredible layup package. She did everything and more for her team to come up with their first top-5 win since 2016.

Saniya Rivers told me in a post-game interview: “I’m back! You’re going to see a lot more of this”

My Player of the Week was due for a breakout game like this. Check out our post-game interview below.

. @Autumnjohnsontv interviews @Ihoop___22 after NC State upsets No. 2 UCONN for the first time since 1998.#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/p0VzLMfrGp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 12, 2023

Week 2 Power 10

1. South Carolina

What rebuild? The Gamecocks showed off their depth, versatility, suffocating defense and reloaded offense, scoring over 100pts in both contests versus two AP Top 25 foes.

2. Iowa

The triple double machine of Caitlin Clark hasn’t slowed down a bit in the Hawkeyes first two matchups against Virginia Tech and Northern Iowa. See here how her 44 points lifted the Hawkeyes over the No. 8 Hokies.

3. LSU

The defending National Champs lost to No. 20 Colorado by 14. I’m not going to drop them dramatically. They have the star-studded piece. They just need the chemistry. Next test will be Virginia Tech.

4. UCLA

The Bruins took care of business, starting 3-0. They have two tough contenders in Princeton and UConn next that will show us what this team is really about.

5. UConn

The Huskies came across a hungry, unranked team in NC State, who came in with a lot of fire paced by Saniya Rivers. Next challenge — Maryland.

TOP-2️⃣ TAKEDOWN: Saniya Rivers, NC State halt No. 2 UConn

6. Utah

The Utes bring back the same starting five, and chemistry has been on full display, blazing past teams with 100 plus points. Baylor is its first challenge and will help us gauge this team.

7. Virginia Tech

The Hokies lost to Iowa, but I kept VT here since Iowa was ranked higher and the matchup proved the separation. Georgia Amoore had a stellar game with 31 points.

8. Stanford

The Cardinal blew past Indiana by 34 points! Preseason All-American star Cam Brink had a monster double double with 20pts, 17 rebounds and 4 blocks. Don’t sleep on the Cardinal.

9. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish opened up its season versus young stars who’ve been prepping to be NEXT UP. Despite the loss, I believe the Irish are a top 10 team with two Big Ten matchups that will test their resiliency on the horizon — vs. Northwestern and then vs. Illinois.

10. Ohio State

The Buckeyes lost to No. 21 Southern California. They couldn't find an answer for Juju Watkins' offense who dismantled their iconic pressure defense. However, the stars will eventually adjust to being a top 10 team that we know they can be.

Games to watch in Week 2

Utah vs. Baylor | Nov. 14 | 7:30 p.m. ET

The Pac 12 clashes with the Big 12. I’ll be looking out for the matchup down low between Alisa Pili and Dre Edwards.

Maryland vs. UConn | Nov. 16 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Both squads will be looking to bounce back after suffering losses against ranked foes this past Sunday. Last year, Maryland got the best of UConn.

Iowa vs. Kansas State | Nov. 16 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Ayoka Lee is back!! The NCAA record holder of the highest points scored in a game will be featured in this matchup alongside the National Player of the Year - Caitlin Clark, who’s coming off of ANOTHER triple-double performance.

Princeton vs. UCLA | Nov. 17 | 2:30 p.m. ET

That iconic Princeton defense will try to slow down UCLA’s high scoring offense that added the 2022 No. 1 recruit Lauren Betts.

Florida vs. Florida State | Nov. 17 | 4 p.m. ET

In-state battle between ACC and SEC foes. The Seminoles are blazing hot right now, taking down Tennessee in Week 1.

Illinois vs. Notre Dame | Nov. 18 | 1 p.m. ET

Fun guard play in this Big Ten-ACC battle!

Creighton vs. Nebraska | Nov. 19 | 2 p.m. ET

In-state battle and it’s going to be a 3 point shoot out! Could Nebraska pull the upset?

Duke vs. Stanford | Nov. 19 | 3 p.m. ET

Duke battles Stanford on ABC, and the ACC meets Pac 12. We’ll see the battle of the clipboard of two legendary basketball figures, Tara VanDerveer and Kara Lawson.