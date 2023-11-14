Colorado is the NCAA women's basketball team of the week

NCAA tournament participants the last two seasons, the Colorado Buffaloes opened the season with three straight wins that included a resounding statement win over the top-ranked LSU Tigers, 92-78. For good measure the Buffaloes followed by stacking wins over Le Moyne and Oklahoma State.

On Monday, Colorado was rewarded for its hot start by being ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press women’s basketball top 25 poll, the first time since 1995’s final poll that the Buffaloes were ranked that high.

In the win over defending national champion LSU on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas, Colorado was led by Frida Formann, Jaylyn Sherrod and Aaronette Vonleh, who all returned to the Buffaloes from last year's Sweet 16 squad and combined for 70 points against LSU. Formann, a senior guard, was lights out from behind the arc, making a school-record seven 3-pointers to help her set a career-high of 27 points. She added five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Vonleh, a junior center, was Colorado's second-leading scorer with 24 points on 11-15 shooting from the field. Sherrod, a graduate student and guard, scored 19 points while recording eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

For LSU, the loss marked the first time since 1995-96 that the defending national champion and No. 1 team lost their season opener.

Colorado then returned home to Boulder, Colorado for its home opener against Le Moyne on Nov. 8, rolling to a 97-38 win over the Dolphins, who are competing in their first season at the Division I level. Maddie Nolan was on fire from three-point range for the Buffaloes, scoring all 15 of her points from behind the arc on 5-7 shooting. Formann and Vonleh joined Nolan in leading the offense as they combined for 28 points on the night. Vonleh recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, four of which were offensive boards, and Forman added 15 points of her own. Colorado recorded a 42 points off of 25 turnovers while holding Le Moyne to just 14 field goals. The offense also dished out 29 assists, which is the most in a game since December 2, 2001. The 59-point victory tied the 11th largest margin of victory in Colorado history.

An 86-75 come-from-behind home win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 12 capped the week for Colorado. The Buffaloes used a late 13-3 run to help erase a seven-point second-half deficit. Despite the Cowgirls (2-1) hitting 15 three-pointers, the Buffaloes' defense down the stretch translated into points on the offensive end, helping Colorado overcome its largest deficit so far this season. The rally was keyed by Kindyll Wetta, Sherrod and Formann, as they accounted for 21 of Colorado's 30 fourth-quarter points. The Buffs made 8-of its final-9 field goals and held Oklahoma State to just 16 points in the final quarter to secure the win. Wetta, a junior guard, scored 15 points off the bench, tying her career high.

Colorado will return to action on Nov. 18 at SMU.