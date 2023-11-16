Trending:

NEW

🏀 Men's Power 36

🏆 UNC wins DI field hockey championship

🏈 South Dakota St. is top seed in FCS playoffs

⚽️ DI women's soccer quarters are set
basketball-women-d1 flag

NCAA staff | November 16, 2023

Kansas State women's hoops keeps Caitlin Clark at bay, defeats No. 2 Iowa

Women's basketball rankings: South Carolina tops Power 10 after dominant start

Caitlin Clark and No. 2 Iowa went down Thursday night after Kansas State came into Iowa City and stunned the Hawkeyes, 65-58. The Wildcats were led by Ayoka Lee's 22 point and 12 rebound double-double. 

Iowa's superstar, Clark, scored 24 points but it was her struggles from three-point land that headlines the loss — she only shot 2-for-16 (12.5%) from beyond the arc, well below her 37.7% season average. 

Kansas State's success was marked by their second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass. Although Iowa outrebounded the Wildcats 47 to 38, and 15 to 11 on the offensive end, it was KSU's ability to score off of those rebounds that mattered, as Kansas State outscored the Hawkeyes 18-9.

⛹️‍♀️ MORE WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ⛹️‍♀️

The Wildcats were also able to take advantage of Iowa's mistakes, scoring 14 points off of turnovers, compared to Iowa's 9. 

The Hawkeyes will look to bounce back against Drake on Sunday, November 19, as Kansas State hosts Wisconsin on the same day. 

5 freshmen who showed out in women's basketball's opening week

From the very first whistles around the country in women's college basketball this season, the sport's freshman have stepped up to make a tremendous impact, so here's a look at the very best early performers thus far.
READ MORE

Kamilla Cardoso headlines season's first women's basketball starting five of the week

These women's basketball players started the season off with big-time performances and were named to NCAA.com's first starting five of the week.
READ MORE

Colorado is the NCAA women's basketball team of the week

After opening the season with three wins, including shocking defending-champion LSU, Colorado has been named the NCAA women's basketball team of the week.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners