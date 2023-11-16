Kansas State women's hoops keeps Caitlin Clark at bay, defeats No. 2 Iowa

Caitlin Clark and No. 2 Iowa went down Thursday night after Kansas State came into Iowa City and stunned the Hawkeyes, 65-58. The Wildcats were led by Ayoka Lee's 22 point and 12 rebound double-double.

THE WILDCATS TAKE DOWN NO. 2‼️@KStateWBB upsets No. 2 Iowa on the road and picks up a Top 25 win!#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/e2XN6rUr0E — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 17, 2023

Iowa's superstar, Clark, scored 24 points but it was her struggles from three-point land that headlines the loss — she only shot 2-for-16 (12.5%) from beyond the arc, well below her 37.7% season average.

Kansas State's success was marked by their second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass. Although Iowa outrebounded the Wildcats 47 to 38, and 15 to 11 on the offensive end, it was KSU's ability to score off of those rebounds that mattered, as Kansas State outscored the Hawkeyes 18-9.

The Wildcats were also able to take advantage of Iowa's mistakes, scoring 14 points off of turnovers, compared to Iowa's 9.

The Hawkeyes will look to bounce back against Drake on Sunday, November 19, as Kansas State hosts Wisconsin on the same day.