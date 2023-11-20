Colorado and Southern Cal women's basketball make statements in Week 3 Power 10 rankings

Week 1 of women's college basketball was a thriller, and Week 2 was just as chaotic. Let's get into Autumn Johnson's latest Power 10 rankings and weekly awards.

Player of the Week

After her lights-out performance against Iowa, I'm choosing Kansas State center Ayoka Lee as my Player of the Week. The senior's double-double — 22 points and 12 rebounds — took down the No. 2 Hawkeyes in their house.

Week 3 Power 10

1. South Carolina (Previous: 1)

The Gamecocks scored 114 points vs. Clemson en route to their third win of the season.

2. UCLA (4)

UCLA outlasted a tough Princeton defense on Friday to remain untouchable, 77-74.

3. Colorado (NR)

Since knocking down the reigning champs, the Buffs are still perfect, now at 5-0.

4. Southern California (NR)

The Trojans are undefeated with a quality win over FGCU, who frequents good runs in the NCAA postseason.

5. Stanford (8)

Surviving unranked Duke in overtime moves Stanford up.

6. UConn (5)

UConn bounced back against No. 20 Maryland, holding the Terps under 50 points.

7. LSU (3)

The Tigers tacked on a pair of wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Kent State this week. Their next opportunity to climb is in the SEC-ACC Challenge on Nov. 30.

8. Iowa (2)

Iowa slips down six rankings after suffering an upset to unranked Kansas State. But the Hawkeyes did bounce back Sunday with balanced scoring attack against a tough Drake team that recently defeated Iowa State.

👀 How Kansas State kept Caitlin Clark at bay

9. Virginia Tech (7)

The Hokies' only loss is from Iowa; Georgia Amoore broke the program assist record this week, dishing out 16 dimes against Houston Christian.

10. Utah (6)

The Utes took a hit this week, falling to No. 21 Baylor, 77-84.

Watch out for Florida State… The Noles are looking to break in with wins over two SEC foes.

Games to watch in Week 3

Gather the family around the TV, because you’re going to want all eyes glued to some very competitive games starting Thanksgiving Day.

All times in ET

UCLA vs. UConn | Nov. 24 | 7:30 p.m.

There’s madness going down in the Cayman Islands as UCLA will have its first ranked game against UConn. Charisma Osborne vs. Paige Bueckers is going to be a stellar guard matchup.

Princeton vs. Oklahoma | Nov. 23 | 4 p.m. & Princeton vs. Indiana | Nov. 25 | 11 a.m.

Princeton recently took UCLA to the wire, and now head down to Fort Myers to face more ranked opponents in Oklahoma and Indiana.

Tennessee vs. Indiana | Nov. 23 | 6 p.m. & Tennessee vs. Oklahoma | Nov. 25 | 1:30 p.m.

The injury bug is sprawling around Tennessee, but hopefully the Lady Vols can hold up against Indiana and Oklahoma down in Fort Myers as well.

Colorado vs. NC State | Nov. 25 | 1 p.m.

Colorado faces NC State in the Virgin Islands on Saturday afternoon. I expect to see Jaylyn Sherrod and Saniya Rivers giving each other buckets all game long.

Louisville vs. Gonzaga | Nov. 26 | 1 p.m.

Louisville has a touch matchup against Gonzaga down in Texas. The Truong twins and the Zags are looking to pull off their first upset of the year.