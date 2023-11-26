NC State enters, Stanford climbs Week 4 women's basketball Power 10

Week 3 of women's college basketball was buzzing with excitement after early challenges and invitationals were battled out. Here are my Player of the Week and power rankings for Week 4 of women's hoops.

Player of the Week

LSU’s Aneesah Morrow averaged 32.5 points and 13.0 rebounds in two games in the Cayman Islands.

To open up the tournament, Morrow recorded 28pts, 10 rebounds and 5 steals vs Niagara. This marked her 14th career game with this type of stat line. No other DI player in the last 25 seasons has had more than 6.

If you thought Morrow was going to slow down… You’re wrong!

The next game, she almost dropped 40 points vs Virginia, shooting 60% from the floor, including 16 rebounds to help LSU avoid the upset and roll on with a seven-game winning streak.

After back-to-back stellar performances… Morrow easily found herself on the Cayman Island Classic All-Tournament Team.

This is nothing new to Nees The BEAST. She’s starting to find her groove in her new chapter with the Tigers.

Power 10

1. South Carolina (Previous: 1)

Picking up wins against South Dakota State and Mississippi Valley State, the Gamecocks are rolling in 2023, scoring about twice as many points this season (502) than allowing their opponents (244).

2. UCLA (2)

The Bruins defeated UConn with a decisive third quarter attack, during which they out-scored the Huskies 22-8.

3. Stanford (5)

Cameron Brink has been unstoppable at both ends, averaging 12.1 rebounds per game on a 56.2% clip from the field.

4. NC State (NR)

The Wolfpack is proving they belong not just in the Top 10, but the Top 5, with wins over UConn — who was the No. 2 team in the country at the time — and recently No. 3 Colorado.

5. Southern California (4)

Dubs over Seton Hall and Penn State keeps the Trojans in the top five for now.

6. Colorado (3)

An 18-point loss to NC State in the Paradise Jam Classic final sinks the Buffs to No. 6 in this week's rankings, but their wins over Kentucky and Cincinnati keep them in the Top 10.

7. LSU (7)

Still only with one loss, the Tigers have an opportunity to climb as they play ranked Virginia Tech this week.

8. Iowa (8)

Although it was a close one, Iowa avenged its early loss to Kansas State with a 77-70 victory over the Wildcats.

9. Utah (10)

Despite a loss to Baylor, the Utes put up 100+ points in their three games prior to assert themselves as a dominant force in the arena.

10. UConn (6)

The Huskies picked up their second loss of the season to the No. 2 team in the country, UCLA. I thought that game proved their separation, so I kept the Huskies in for now. Next tough battle will be Texas, who's been eyeing my Power 10 and return Aaliyah Moore.