Fairfield's Janelle Brown headlines this week's women's basketball starting five

These women's basketball players posted big-time performances and were named to the NCAA starting five this week.

Janelle Brown, Fairfield

Fairfield Athletics

Fairfield posted wins over Rutgers and Central Connecticut State as senior guard Janelle Brown tied for the team-high in points in both of the Stags' wins during the week.

In the 78-54 victory over Rutgers on November 20, Brown netted 14 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists. It marked Fairfield’s first-ever win over the Scarlet Knights and their third victory in program history against current teams in the Big Ten Conference. It was the first win by a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference over a Big Ten member in nearly 30 years.

Brown built on that performance by netting 22 points in just 19 minutes against Central Connecticut State while missing just one shot on the afternoon (7-for-8 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free throw line) as the Stags rolled 78-52.

Over the two games, Brown connected on 81 percent of her shots from the floor (13-for-16) while averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

Brown and the Stags, 4-1, are back in action when they close out a six-game road trip, travelling to crosstown rival Sacred Heart on November 29.

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Gonzaga senior forward Yvonne Ejim led the Zags to a 2-1 performance at the Betty Chancellor Classic, including wins over Liberty (102-59) and Alabama (68-58).

Ejim averaged 18.7 points and scored 23 points in back-to-back games against Alabama and No. 20 Louisville. She also shot 75 percent from the field.

In Gonzaga’s last game versus Louisville on Saturday, Ejim led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds and kept the game close even though the Cardinals prevailed 81-70. For Ejim it marked her fourth game with at least 20 points so far this year.

Gonzaga, 6-2, will play next at Eastern Washington on Wednesday, November 29.

Lauren Jensen, Creighton

Creighton senior guard Lauren Jensen averaged 24.0 points per game to garner Most Valuable Player honors at the Cancun Challenge Riviera Division, leading the Bluejays to victories over Georgia Tech and Michigan State during Creighton's stay in Cancun.

Jensen scored a career-high 32 points in Creighton's 83-69 win over Michigan State on November 24. Jensen added eight rebounds and three assists. Her 32 points is tied for the second-most scored by a Big East Conference player this season.

She began the week with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 57-46 win over Georgia Tech.

Jensen and the 5-1 Bluejays return to action on Sunday, December 3 as Creighton hosts Northern Iowa.

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech graduate center Elizabeth Kitley averaged 26.7 points and 12.0 rebounds and shot 58.9 percent (33-for-56) from the field, as Virginia Tech finished a perfect 3-0 last week that included a pair of wins at the Cayman Islands Classic over Kansas and Tulane.

Prior to her trip to the Cayman Islands Classic, the Summerfield, North Carolina, native dropped in a game-high 31 points with 10 boards in a 72-51 home victory over UNCG last Monday. In Friday’s one-point win over Kansas (59-58), Kitley scored 31 of the team’s 59 points and added 18 rebounds and five blocks, becoming the first Atlantic Coast Conference player in over 25 seasons to post 30 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks in a game. There are now eight instances of a Virginia Tech women's basketball player having a 30-point, 10-rebound game, with Kitley owning three of them.

She closed out her trip to the Caribbean on Saturday with 18 points and eight boards in the Hokies’ 76-70 victory over Tulane. For her efforts, she was named to the Cayman Islands Classic All-Tournament Team.

The Hokies, 5-1, are in action next at No. 7 LSU in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday, November 30. The game is a rematch of the 2023 Women’s Final Four game in March that the Tigers won after Virginia Tech held a lead heading into the fourth quarter. LSU would go on to win the national championship.

Laniah Randle, Southern Illinois

In a week where Southern Illinois earned two victories in three games at the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico, junior forward Laniah Randle was dominant, averaging 24.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game.

The big week for Randle was highlighted by a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double on Saturday against West Virginia. Randle also tied a career-high in steals (five) in the game.

Randle scored at least 22 points in all three games of the tournament, which led to her season average jumping from 11.3 points per game to 17.0, which is now tied for third in the Missouri Valley Conference. The junior's previous season-high in points was 17, which she scored against North Texas at home on November 19.

Along with the high-scoring numbers, Randle was also efficient from the field throughout the week, posting a combined field-goal percentage of 49 percent. The 25 total rebounds collected by Randle saw her season average rise to 8.9, which leads the MVC and is tied for 55th in the nation.

Southern Illinois, 3-4, will be back at home for its next game on December 6 when it hosts SIUE.