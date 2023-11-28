Southern Cal is NCAA.com women's basketball team of the week after 5-0 start

Southern California posted two more wins to climb to sixth in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll, the team’s best ranking in 29 years, earning NCAA.com Team of the Week honors.



The Trojans scored wins last week over Seton Hall (64-54) and Penn State (71-70) at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in the Nassau, Bahamas to improve to 5-0 on the season.



Stellar freshman Juju Watkins continues to impress and has now led Southern California in scoring in all five games this season, with three 30-point-plus games to match the school record for freshmen held by Trojan greats Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee.



Watkins scored a team-high 15 points in the win over Seton Hall. She was backed by junior center Rayah Marshall, who scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as Southern California dominated inside, out-rebounding Seton Hall 39-28.





On November 22, Watkins poured in 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Southern California rallied to hand Penn State (5-1) its first loss of the season. The Trojans trailed by six points late, with Watkins scoring the final seven points of the game to steal the one-point win. Watkins went 11-of-14 from the free-throw line and secured her first double-double as a Trojan with her game-high 12 rebounds. Marshall also notched a double-double, her third of the season and 23rd of her career, with 11 points and 10 boards.



Southern California, which opened the season with wins over Ohio State, Florida Gulf Coast and Le Moyne, will return to action on November 28, hosting Cal Poly.