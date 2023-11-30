The DII women's basketball all-stats starting 5 for November

The first month of the 2023-24 DII women's basketball season has flown by. While we get to see the national rankings on a weekly basis, we sometimes overlook the best stats in the early part of the season. That makes the perfect time for the first DII women's basketball all-stats team of the season.

For those new to the all-stats team, here's a quick reminder. This is the fifth season of the all-stats team, where each month I build a dream team based 100 percent on statistical leaders in DII women’s basketball. Some may be the DII women's basketball leaders in a single category, while others are in the top 10 in several categories. Since it is very early in the season and not everyone has played the same number of games, remember, this is merely a snapshot of the moment.

The November DII women’s basketball All-Stats Starting Five

(Note: All stats through Nov. 29 per NCAA.org)

Guard: Lauren Viera, Eckerd

Although Viera isn't leading DII women's basketball in assists, she is filling out the stat sheet across the board in the stats that make for an important floor general. She is currently fourth in DII with 6.3 assists per game and is also seventh in the division in steals per game with 3.83. Listed at just 5-foot-3, Viera also chips in 5.3 rebounds per night all while scoring 13.2 points per game. The Tritons are just 3-3 to start the season, but entering SSC play, Viera will be the engine that tries to get Eckerd back to the top of the conference.

Guard: Asher Kai, Central Washington

Kai is following up her GNAC freshman of the year campaign with a very hot start. The sophomore is second among guards in scoring, trailing Christina Frye of Seton Hill by 0.2 points per game dropping 22.0 a night. She also has a 21-rebound game to her name this season (the most by any player thus far) and is pulling down nine rebounds per game. She has three double-doubles and after a slow start shooting, she is firing away at 62.5 percent over the past four games. Kai stuffs the box score as much as any guard in DII.

Also considered: Aubree Dewey, Washburn; Christina Frye, Seton Hill; Trinity Hudson, Molloy; Ella Kale, Bloomsburg; Morgan Robinson, Jefferson; Lyrik Thorne, Catawba; Katie Wall, Mercy; Sam Yencha, Jefferson

Forward: Kamari Thompson, Coker

There is plenty that has been impressive about Thompson's start to the 2023-24 season. For starters, Thompson is merely a freshman, and she is leading DII women's basketball in rebounding at 12.8 per game. She's also a beast on the offensive glass, leading DII with 6.7 per game creating many second-chance points for her Cobra teammates. Coker is doing a 180 from the start of last season, where it was 3-8 after 11 games — currently, the Cobras sit at 5-1 and are on a five-game winning streak, with each victory coming by double digits. You can be sure Thompson — who chips in 12.3 points per game and already has four double-doubles — is a big reason why.

Forward: Alyssa DeAngelo, Fairmont State (pictured) and Katelin Starr, Bloomsburg

I don't know that we have ever had a tie, but these two have both been so good to start the season that both needed recognition. DeAngelo is leading DII women's basketball in scoring at 24.2 points per game and is doing so by shooting a red-hot 56.8 percent from the floor and an absurd 51.2 percent from 3-point land. Starr is right behind her, averaging 24.0 points per game, but brings the element of top-rebounder to her game, already posting two double-doubles and averaging 9.6 per game. She, too, has been scorching hot from the floor, shooting 66.2 percent to start the season. We'll see if these two can separate themselves a little bit in December.

Also considered: Grace Bradford, Lake Superior State; Alayzha Knapp, Rogers State; Brooke Littrell, Central Missouri; Olivia Reed, Colorado Mesa

Center: K'Nari Holliday, West Georgia

This was also a tightly contested spot. Northern State's Madelyn Bragg leads all centers in scoring (19.7 points per game) and Kamryn Knight of LeMoyne-Owen leads all centers in rebounds per game (11.5 rebounds per game). But it is Holliday who is filling the stat sheet across the board. She is fourth among centers with 15.8 points per game, second among centers — and third in DII women's basketball — shooting 71.1 percent from the floor, and top five at the position with 9.2 rebounds per game. The center position is very strong this season, so keep an eye out to see who grabs hold of the position in the coming months.

Also considered: Madelyn Bragg, Northern State; Kamryn Knight, LeMoyne-Owen; Yiibari Nwidadah, Washburn; Katelynne Roberts, Missouri S&T; Lauren Taylor, Francis Marion