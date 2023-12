2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket predictions, one month into the season

2024 March Madness women's bracket predictions, one month into the season

Autumn Johnson has revealed her March Madness women's bracket predictions after one month of the college basketball season. South Carolina — the top overall seed — UCLA, Stanford and NC State snagged the No. 1 seeds in the first predictions.

Here is a look at Johnson's predicted 68-team field.

SEED Albany 1 Portland 2 Albany 4 Portland 3 1 South Carolina UCLA NC State Stanford 16 Presbyterian/Sacred Heart Fairfield UIW/Western Illinois Jackson State 8 Oklahoma Alabama Penn State Duke 9 Michigan Miami (FL) Gonzaga Kansas 5 Tennessee Indiana Ole Miss Florida State 12 Green Bay South Dakota State Drake Middle Tennessee State 4 Ohio State Notre Dame Baylor Kansas State 13 Bowling Green California Baptist Davidson UC Irvine 6 Marquette North Carolina Louisville Mississippi State 11 BYU TCU/Illinois Arkansas Virginia/Michigan State 3 Virginia Tech Utah UConn Texas 14 Appalachian State Boston U Montana State Chattanooga 7 Princeton Washington State Creighton Maryland 10 Florida Florida Gulf Coast Washington UNLV 2 Colorado LSU Iowa Southern California 15 UAlbany Norfolk State Stony Brook North Texas

Last Four in: Michigan State, TCU, Virginia, Illinois

First four out: Syracuse, Oregon State, Georgia, Texas Tech

Conferences with multiple teams in the bracket

CONFERENCE TOTAL TEAMS TEAMS ACC 9 NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Duke, Miami (FL), Virginia SEC 8 South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State,

Alabama, Florida, Arkansas Big Ten 8 Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland, Penn State,

Michigan, Illinois, Michigan State Big 12 7 Texas, Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma,

Kansas, BYU, TCU Pac-12 7 Stanford, UCLA, Colorado, Southern California,

Utah, Washington State, Washington Big East 3 UConn, Marquette, Creighton

