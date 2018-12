The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament features 64 teams playing for a national championship. Below, find the complete schedule and dates for the tournament.

The tournament selection show is set for Monday, March 18. That is when the field of 64 and individual seeds are revealed. After the regular season, 32 teams will qualify with automatic bids through conference tournaments. The remaining 32 teams will be selected as at-larges.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

Round Dates Site Venue Selection Show Monday, March 18 N/A N/A First Round

(Round of 64) Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23 Campus sites Campus sites Second Round

(Round of 32) Sunday, March 24

Monday, March 25 Campus sites Campus sites Albany Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Friday, March 29

Sunday, March 31 Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center Chicago Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Saturday, March 30

Tuesday, April 1 Chicago Wintrust Arena Greensboro Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Saturday, March 30

Tuesday, April 1 Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum Portland Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Friday, March 29

Sunday, March 31 Portland, Ore. Moda Center Women's Final Four

National Championship Friday, April 5

Sunday, April 7 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Game times

Here are the game times for the Regional site games and the Final Four and National Championship Game:

Site Dates Sweet 16 times (ET) Elite Eight times (ET) Albany March 29, March 31 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. 12 p.m. Chicago March 30, April 1 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. Greensboro March 30, April 1 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. 7 p.m. Portland March 29, March 31 9 p.m., 11:30 p.m. 2 p.m.

Here is the Final Four schedule from Tampa, Fla.:

Round Date Game times (ET) Final Four Game 1 Friday, April 5 7 p.m. Final Four Game 2 Friday, April 5 9:30 p.m. National Championship Sunday, April 7 6 p.m.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites

Women's Final Four Year Site Venue Dates 2020 New Orleans Smoothie King Center April 3 and 5 2021 San Antonio Alamodome April 2 and 4 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history

Year Champion Score Runner-up Site 2018 Notre Dame 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 UConn 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 UConn 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 UConn 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 UConn 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Col. 2011 Texas A&M 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 UConn 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 UConn 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 UConn 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 UConn 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 UConn 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 UConn 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 UConn 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

