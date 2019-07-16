Here are the longest active home winning streaks in DI women's college basketball

UConn occupies the top on two impressive lists. The Huskies women's basketball team holds the record for the longest home winning streak in DI women's basketball history at 99 games. UConn also has the longest active streak at 94 games.

Along with UConn, Baylor is out in front of the rest of the country. Here's the list below.

Women's college basketball: Longest active home winning streaks

1. UConn: 94 games

The Huskies are approaching their own all-time record. They're only a handful of home victories away from tying and breaking the DI women's record for consecutive home wins. UConn hasn't lost at home since the 2012-13 season.

2. Baylor: 39 games

The national champions went 37-1 this past season, losing to only Stanford on the road. The Lady Bears haven't lost at home since Texas beat them on Feb. 6, 2017. Baylor hasn't lost at home to a team from outside Texas since West Virginia knocked it off on March 2, 2014.

3. Iowa: 21 games

The Hawkeyes returned to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993 this past season. Megan Gustafson won the Naismith as Iowa went 29-7 and lost to eventual national champion Baylor in the Elite Eight. Nebraska is the last team to beat Iowa in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, winning 92-74 on Jan. 28, 2018.

4. Stephen F. Austin: 17 games

The Ladyjacks won 25 games in 2018-19, finishing one game out of first in the Southland Conference standings at 16-2. Stephen F. Austin has been perfect at home since falling to Lamar on Feb. 24, 2018.

5. Rice: 15 games

Rice lost two road games to start the season before eventually earning a national ranking for the first time in its history. The Owls went 28-4 overall and never lost at home, ending up with a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament. Louisiana Tech handed Rice its most recent loss on March 1, 2018.

6 (tied). Notre Dame: 13 games

After winning the 2018 national title, the Irish returned to the championship game this year, losing to Baylor. Notre Dame lost only one home game this season, as UConn defeated the Irish 89-71 on Dec. 2, 2018, in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.

6 (tied). Radford: 13 games

The Highlanders went 26-7 in 2018-19, winning 18 games in a row overall going into the NCAA tournament. As a No. 14 seed, Radford lost to No. 3 Maryland in the First Round. Radford hasn't lost at home since Morehead State beat the Highlanders on Dec. 15, 2018.

6 (tied). South Dakota: 13 games

The Coyotes piled up 28 wins this season, briefly rankings in the Top 25 and getting a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. South Dakota went 13-0 at home this year, as it hasn't lost at home since TCU beat the Coyotes on their home floor on on March 25, 2018 in the WNIT quarterfinals.

6 (tied). Youngstown State: 13 games

The Penguins won 22 last season, making the WNIT. They also went 16-1 at home, losing to only Yale on Tuesday, Nov. 20. The 16 wins at Beeghly Center set a school record, beating the 2012-13 team's previous record of 14. The 13-game home winning streak tied the 1990-91 team for the longest home winning streak in one season.

10 (tied). Dayton: 12 games

The Flyers won all but three of their regular-season games at UD Arena. The streak started after Dayton lost to Northeastern on Nov. 17, 2018. Dayton ended the season 17-14 overall, making the Atlantic 10 semifinals (Dayton won in the first round at home) and making the WNIT.

10 (tied). Maine: 12 games

The Black Bears dominated America East in 2018-19, going 15-1 in the regular season and then defeating Hartford in the conference tournament title game. They got a No. 14 seed for the NCAA tournament, dropping to No. 3 N.C. State in the First Round. Maine lost to only a then-ranked Duke team at home on Nov. 15, 2018.

10 (tied). Robert Morris: 12 games

The Colonials reached the NCAA tournament in 2019, getting a No. 16 seed. Robert Morris won 22 games overall — and didn't lost at home after James Madison beat it on Dec. 30, 2018. After that, the Colonials went 12-0 at home, which includes three wins in the NEC tournament.

10 (tied). UC Davis: 12 games

The Aggies made the NCAA tournament for the second time in 2019 (2011 the other appearance). UC Davis didn't lost at home after Pacific beat the Aggies on Nov. 11, 2018. UC Davis also lost only once after Dec. 2 before losing to Stanford in the NCAA tournament

10 (tied). Wright State: 12 games

The Raiders lost their first home game of the season to Belmont on Nov. 15 — and then didn't lost at home again the rest of the season. Along the way, Wright State finished 27-7 and won the Horizon League regular season and tournament titles.

Five more schools have home win streaks of at least 10 games: Boise State and Florida Gulf Coast are at 11, while Bucknell, Hartford and VCU are at 10.