No. 5 Notre Dame beats No. 25 DePaul 92-76

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Natalie Achonwa scored 17 points and Kayla McBride had 16 to help No. 5 Notre Dame beat No. 25 DePaul 92-76 on Tuesday night for its second victory against a ranked opponent this season.

Taya Reimer had 15 points and 14 rebounds off the bench for the Fighting Irish (5-0), who won their 28th consecutive regular-season game and 15th consecutive at home.

DePaul (3-1) was led by 18 points from reserve Megan Rogowski in the Blue Demons' first game in eight days.

Notre Dame outrebounded DePaul 58-33 and held the Blue Demons to 30 percent shooting in a dominant second half.

VanDerveer wins 899th game as Stanford tops Purdue

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico -- Chiney Ogwumike scored 17 of her 22 points in the second half to lead No. 6 Stanford to an 86-69 win against 16th-ranked Purdue and earn Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer her 899th career victory.

With her next win, the Hall of Famer will become the fifth women's basketball coach to reach the 900-win milestone, joining Pat Summitt, Sylvia Hatchell, C. Vivian Stringer and Jody Conradt.

VanDerveer will get her first opportunity Wednesday when the Cardinal (5-1) face Florida Gulf Coast.

Ogwumike got in early foul trouble, playing only nine minutes in the first half. Stanford led just 40-35 at the break before the senior All-American got going. She made nine of her 11 shots from the field as the Cardinal shot 62 percent for the game.

KK Houser scored 20 points while Courtney Moses added 12 to lead Purdue (4-1).

No. 19 Oklahoma State spanks UMass-Lowell 103-52

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Sophomore Brittney Martin scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as No. 19 Oklahoma State rolled to a 103-52 win against Massachusetts-Lowell on Tuesday night.

Martin hit 15 of 18 shots as the Cowgirls (6-0) shot 53 percent while limiting the River Hawks (0-5) to 24 percent.

Kendra Suttles had 15 points and 8 rebounds, Liz Donohoe scored 14 points to become a member of the 1,000-point club and had 10 rebounds and Tiffany Bias had 11 points and 12 assists. The Cowgirls had 33 assists on 43 baskets.

Jasmine Mcroy and Shannon Samuels had 14 points each for Lowell. Samuels hit 10 of 12 free throws, with the foul line being one of the bright spots for the River Hawks, who went 13 of 18 while Oklahoma State was 10 of 18.

OSU had a 61-36 rebound edge to outscore Lowell 56-16 inside.

No. 21 Michigan St. survives against Temple 74-70

PHILADELPHIA -- Tori Jankoska scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as No. 21 Michigan State survived to beat Temple 74-70 on Tuesday night.

Temple's Feyonda Fitzgerald scored 13 first-half points as the Owls (3-1) powered to a 32-28 lead at the break. The lead would get as high as seven before MSU (5-1) would reel them.

The teams traded buckets most of the second half, but MSU was able to take a three-point lead with 3:17 left. Temple's Tyonna Williams cut the lead to 67-66 after a pair of free throws. Jankoska answered with a jumper, pushing the lead back to three.

Temple never got closer, and MSU closed out the game at the line.

Annalise Pickrel added 18 points for MSU while Becca Mills scored 13 points to go with her nine rebounds. Kiana Johnson added six assists.

Fitzgerald paced Temple with 24 points, and Williams added 14.

No. 22 Georgia powers past SC State 74-58

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tiaria Griffin had 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, coming just short of a triple-double as No. 22 Georgia beat South Carolina State 74-58 Tuesday night.

Georgia (6-0) shot 49.1 percent from the field, with Erika Ford finishing with a career-high 23 points on 9 of 10 shooting. Khaalidah Miller added 11 with six assists for Georgia.

With the score tied at 6 early in the first half, Georgia erupted on a 17-0 run ignited by two 3-pointers from Ford to break the game open and coast out to a 42-25 advantage at the break.

South Carolina State (1-3) was 19 of 45 on field goal attempts and trailed by as much as 21 during the game. They were led by Kourtney Williams with 15 points and seven rebounds. Persephoe Goodwin and Cabriel Duran each scored 13.