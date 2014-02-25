CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. -- Five Saints reached double-figures and third-ranked and top-seeded Thomas More forced 50 turnovers as it defeated Thiel 127-34 in the quarterfinal round of the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship tournament at the Connor Convocation Center.

Thomas More shot 55.8 percent from the field (24 of 43) and forced 32 Thiel turnovers in the first half to build a 63-12 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Saints out-scored Thiel 64-22 to win the game 127-34. Thomas More out-scored the Tomcats 54-20 in the paint and 65-4 on points off turnovers in the game.

The 127 points is a Thomas More single-game record and the 93 point margin of victory is also a Thomas More single-game record.

No. 4 DePauw 71, Wooster 40

GREENCASTLE, Ind. -- The fourth-ranked DePauw Tigers were back in action Tuesday night, playing host to Wooster in their quarterfinal matchup of the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament. The Tigers easily advanced to the semifinals with a 71-40 victory.

Top-seeded DePauw improved to 25-1 with the win, while Wooster finished the season at 7-18. The Tigers will host the winner of the Kenyon vs. Wittenberg matchup, Friday night at Neal Fieldhouse.

Thirteen Tigers scored in the victory, led by Hannah Douglas who had a game-high 12 points. Alex Gasaway added nine points, while Savannah Trees and Emma Ondik each added eight points. Alison Stephens grabbed a game-high six rebounds for DePauw who outrebounded Wooster by a 35-18 mark.