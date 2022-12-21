Undefeated DI college basketball teams in 2022-23

We're following the remaining undefeated teams in DI men's and women's college basketball this season. For the women, UConn is the most recent team to complete an undefeated season by cutting down the nets, going 38-0 in 2015-16. Men's basketball hasn't seen a perfect season since 1975-76 with 32-0 Indiana, though Gonzaga was one win away from a perfect season in 2020-21.

Undefeated men's college basketball teams in 2022-23

Purdue (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Toughest tests remaining (on paper): at Michigan State (Monday, Jan. 16); at Indiana (Saturday, Feb. 4); at Wisconsin (Thursday, March 2)

The Boilermakers started out the season unranked but have surged to the top of the polls behind big wins and a big star in Zach Edey. As of Dec. 21, the 7-foot-4 center averages 22.6 points on only 13.5 shots per game while averaging 13.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. In an 89-70 win against Minnesota, Edey had 31 points and 22 boards. Guard Fletcher Loyer is second with 12.8 points per game.

UConn (14-0, 3-0 Big East)

Toughest tests (on paper): at Xavier (Saturday, Dec. 31); at Providence (Wednesday, Jan. 4); at Marquette (Wednesday, Jan. 11); vs. Marquette (Tuesday, Feb. 7); at Creighton (Saturday, Feb. 11)

Like Purdue, UConn wasn't ranked in the preseason polls but has risen to No. 2 — just behind the Boilermakers — as of this writing. The Huskies had nonconference wins against Oregon, Alabama, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Florida before starting Big East play. UConn will be tested in early January, however, with three road games in less than two weeks against Xavier, Providence and Marquette. Three players average at least 10 points per game, led by Adama Sanogo's 17.8 points per game.

New Mexico (13-0, 1-0 Mountain West)

Toughest tests (on paper): vs. UNLV (Saturday, Jan. 7); at San Diego State (Saturday, Jan. 14); at Nevada (Monday, Jan. 23); at Utah State (Wednesday, Feb. 1); at Boise State (Wednesday, Feb. 22)

The Lobos closed nonconference play with a rout of Prairie View A&M and started the season 12-0 for the fifth time in program history (first since 2012-13). Jamal Mashburn Jr. has scored in double figures in all 13 games, including 23 against San Francisco in a tight 67-64 win. The Lobos scored the last eight points in the game to remain undefeated.

Undefeated women's college basketball teams in 2022-23

South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC)

Toughest tests remaining (on paper): vs. Arkansas (Sunday, Jan. 22); at UConn (Sunday, Feb. 5); vs. LSU (Sunday, Feb. 12)

South Carolina breezed through the first part of its schedule, facing trouble only against Stanford and UCLA but still came out on top. The defending champs stayed perfect until Dec. 30 last season in its only regular season loss pre-conference tournament. The Gamecocks’ biggest test may come against last year’s runner-up UConn. Zia Cooke leads South Carolina in scoring with 14.1 points as of Dec. 29. Aliyah Boston follows with 11.9 per game to pair with a team-high 9.2 rebounds.

LSU (13-0, 1-0 SEC)

Toughest tests remaining (on paper): vs. Arkansas (Thursday, Jan. 19); at South Carolina (Sunday, Feb. 12)

LSU is the other undefeated team in the SEC. The biggest test will come against the undisputed No. 1 team so far South Carolina. The Tigers lead the nation with 94.8 points per game. Angel Reese averages 24.6 points (sixth in the nation) and 14.6 rebounds, topping LSU in both categories.

St. John’s (12-0, 3-0 Big East)

Toughest tests remaining (on paper): vs. UConn (Wednesday, Jan. 11); at Villanova (Saturday, Jan. 14); at Creighton (Feb. 4); at UConn (Tuesday, Feb. 21)

There’s one remaining undefeated team in the Big East, and it’s not UConn. St. John’s has stayed perfect through 12 games, cracking the AP top 25 this week for the first time since 2015. The Red Storm made waves after taking down conference foe then-No. 13 Creighton 66-62. Jayla Everett tops the team in points with 16.1 per game as of Dec. 21.

Ohio State (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Toughest tests remaining (on paper): vs. Iowa (Monday, Jan. 23); at Indiana (Thursday, Jan. 26); at Maryland (Sunday, Feb. 5); vs. Indiana (Monday, Feb. 13); at Michigan (Monday, Feb. 20); vs. Maryland (Friday, Feb. 24).

Ohio State tops the Big Ten ahead of four other ranked teams. The Buckeyes came out strong beating out then-No. 5 Tennessee in their first game and climbed the ranks from 14th to third. Taylor Mikesell leads the Buckeyes in scoring with 17.9 points as of Dec. 28. Against Rutgers, Mikesell recorded a season-high 30 points with six 3-pointers.

Utah (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12)

Toughest tests remaining (on paper): at Stanford (Friday, Jan. 20); vs. UCLA (Sunday, Jan. 29); at Oregon (Sunday, Feb. 5); at Arizona (Friday, Feb. 17); vs. Stanford (Saturday, Feb. 25)

Utah is the sole undefeated team in the competitive Pac-12. Much like the Big Ten, it currently has five ranked teams including Stanford, which has been ranked second in the nation all season. Alissa Pili, in the top 20 in scoring nationwide, leads the Utes in points (20.1) and rebounds (6.1) as of Dec. 22. Pili had a three-game streak of 25-plus points and has notched at least 20 in seven games.