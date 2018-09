UCLA is a beach volleyball national champion for the first time in school history. The Bruins outlasted Florida State 3-1 in an entertaining Sunday afternoon dual.

UCLA won two duals on Sunday, beating Hawaii in the early session. City rival USC had won the previous two beach volleyball titles before the Bruins’ triumph in Gulf Shores.

RELATED: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Rankings | History

Check out everything you may have missed from the weekend below.