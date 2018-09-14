Referee stands mandated for beach volleyball, effective in 2020

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Wednesday approved a beach volleyball rule that mandates a referee stand with a platform, podium ladder or platform workstation for each competition court by the 2020 season for a contest to count.

The platform either may be attached to a permanently installed net standard or may be free-standing. The platform should be adjustable in height to allow the referee’s eye position to be approximately 19 inches above the top of the net.

The platform should be constructed, positioned and padded so that it presents the least potential hazard for players while retaining maximum stability for the referee.

Step ladders, jump boxes and other devices not specifically designed as referee platforms may not be used. The front and sides of the referee’s platform must be padded to a minimum height of 5 feet, 6 inches with at least a one-half-inch thick resilient, shock-absorbing material.

Uniforms

The panel also approved a requirement for the visiting team to wear a uniform top that is of a contrasting color to that selected by the home team.