CHAMPS:

DI MTEN team bracket

DI WTEN team bracket

Women's water polo bracket

DII WGOLF qualifiers

NC beach volleyball bracket

beach-volleyball-nc flag

NCAA.com | April 30, 2019

NC beach volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch and latest news

NC Beach Volleyball: 2019 Selection Show

The 2019 NC beach volleyball championship returns to Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 3-5. Eight schools will compete for a national championship in double-elimination format until the final match on May 5.

The 2019 championship participants, announced April 28, seeded Nos. 1-8 are:

  1. Southern California (28-4)
  2. UCLA (31-3)
  3. Florida State (28-5)
  4. Pepperdine (20-9)
  5. LSU (29-6)
  6. Cal Poly (25-10)
  7. Hawaii (26-9)
  8. Stetson (29-8)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL CHAMP: 4 things to know | Interactive bracket | Printable bracket

 

Here is a look at the full bracket:

beach volleyball bracket

The championship kicks off Friday, May 3 with eight total matches, including two elimination games. Three more teams will be eliminated on Saturday, May 4, with one team clinching a spot in the championship match. On Sunday, May 5, the second finals spot will be locked up in the morning, followed by the title match at 2 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: 2019 beach volleyball championship info | Buy tickets and plan your trip

All three days of the 2019 championship will be available to watch via WatchESPN and on a variety of ESPN networks. Below is the full three-day schedule, including info on how to watch each match.

2019 NC beach volleyball championship schedule:

DATE/TIME (ET) MATCHUP TV SCHEDULE
Friday, May 3, 10 a.m. No. 1 USC vs. No. 8 Stetson ESPNU/WatchESPN
Friday, May 3, 11 a.m. No. 4 Pepperdine vs. No. 5 LSU ESPNU/WatchESPN
Friday, May 3, 12 p.m. No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Hawaii ESPNU/WatchESPN
Friday, May 3, 1 p.m. No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Cal Poly ESPNU/WatchESPN
Friday, May 3, 2 p.m. Loser Dual 1 vs. Loser Dual 2 ESPNU/WatchESPN
Friday, May 3, 3 p.m. Loser Dual 3 vs. Loser Dual 4 ESPNU/WatchESPN
Friday, May 3, 4 p.m. Winner Dual 1 vs. Winner Dual 2 ESPNU/WatchESPN
Friday, May 3, 5 p.m. Winner Dual 3 vs. Winner Dual 4 ESPNU/WatchESPN
Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m. Loser Dual 8 vs. Winner Dual 5 ESPN2/WatchESPN
Saturday, May 4, 3 p.m. Winner Dual 6 vs. Loser Dual 7 ESPN2/WatchESPN
Saturday, May 4, 4 p.m. Winner Dual 7 vs. Winner Dual 8 ESPN2/WatchESPN
Saturday, May 4, 6 p.m. Winner Dual 9 vs. Winner Dual 10 ESPN2/WatchESPN
Sunday, May 5, 10:30 a.m. Loser Dual 11 vs. Winner Dual 12 ESPN2/WatchESPN
Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m. Winner Dual 11 vs. Winner Dual 13 (Championship) ESPN/WatchESPN

The 2019 NC beach volleyball championship is the fourth in the sport's official championship history, all hosted in Gulf Shores, Alabama. USC captured the first two titles in 2016-17, with UCLA coming out on top last season.

The Bruins defeated Florida State 3-1 in the 2018 title match.

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships