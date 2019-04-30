NC beach volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch and latest news

The 2019 NC beach volleyball championship returns to Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 3-5. Eight schools will compete for a national championship in double-elimination format until the final match on May 5.
The 2019 championship participants, announced April 28, seeded Nos. 1-8 are:
- Southern California (28-4)
- UCLA (31-3)
- Florida State (28-5)
- Pepperdine (20-9)
- LSU (29-6)
- Cal Poly (25-10)
- Hawaii (26-9)
- Stetson (29-8)
Here is a look at the full bracket:
The championship kicks off Friday, May 3 with eight total matches, including two elimination games. Three more teams will be eliminated on Saturday, May 4, with one team clinching a spot in the championship match. On Sunday, May 5, the second finals spot will be locked up in the morning, followed by the title match at 2 p.m. ET.
All three days of the 2019 championship will be available to watch via WatchESPN and on a variety of ESPN networks. Below is the full three-day schedule, including info on how to watch each match.
2019 NC beach volleyball championship schedule:
|DATE/TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|TV SCHEDULE
|Friday, May 3, 10 a.m.
|No. 1 USC vs. No. 8 Stetson
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Friday, May 3, 11 a.m.
|No. 4 Pepperdine vs. No. 5 LSU
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Friday, May 3, 12 p.m.
|No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Hawaii
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Friday, May 3, 1 p.m.
|No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Cal Poly
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Friday, May 3, 2 p.m.
|Loser Dual 1 vs. Loser Dual 2
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Friday, May 3, 3 p.m.
|Loser Dual 3 vs. Loser Dual 4
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Friday, May 3, 4 p.m.
|Winner Dual 1 vs. Winner Dual 2
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Friday, May 3, 5 p.m.
|Winner Dual 3 vs. Winner Dual 4
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m.
|Loser Dual 8 vs. Winner Dual 5
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|Saturday, May 4, 3 p.m.
|Winner Dual 6 vs. Loser Dual 7
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|Saturday, May 4, 4 p.m.
|Winner Dual 7 vs. Winner Dual 8
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|Saturday, May 4, 6 p.m.
|Winner Dual 9 vs. Winner Dual 10
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|Sunday, May 5, 10:30 a.m.
|Loser Dual 11 vs. Winner Dual 12
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m.
|Winner Dual 11 vs. Winner Dual 13 (Championship)
|ESPN/WatchESPN
The 2019 NC beach volleyball championship is the fourth in the sport's official championship history, all hosted in Gulf Shores, Alabama. USC captured the first two titles in 2016-17, with UCLA coming out on top last season.
The Bruins defeated Florida State 3-1 in the 2018 title match.