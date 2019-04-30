NC beach volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch and latest news

The 2019 NC beach volleyball championship returns to Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 3-5. Eight schools will compete for a national championship in double-elimination format until the final match on May 5.

The 2019 championship participants, announced April 28, seeded Nos. 1-8 are:

Southern California (28-4) UCLA (31-3) Florida State (28-5) Pepperdine (20-9) LSU (29-6) Cal Poly (25-10) Hawaii (26-9) Stetson (29-8)

Here is a look at the full bracket:

The championship kicks off Friday, May 3 with eight total matches, including two elimination games. Three more teams will be eliminated on Saturday, May 4, with one team clinching a spot in the championship match. On Sunday, May 5, the second finals spot will be locked up in the morning, followed by the title match at 2 p.m. ET.

All three days of the 2019 championship will be available to watch via WatchESPN and on a variety of ESPN networks. Below is the full three-day schedule, including info on how to watch each match.

2019 NC beach volleyball championship schedule:

The 2019 NC beach volleyball championship is the fourth in the sport's official championship history, all hosted in Gulf Shores, Alabama. USC captured the first two titles in 2016-17, with UCLA coming out on top last season.

The Bruins defeated Florida State 3-1 in the 2018 title match.