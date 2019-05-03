NCAA reveals field for 2019 college beach volleyball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee announced the eight-team field for the 2019 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship on April 28.

The field was selected from the 75 NCAA institutions sponsoring the sport of beach volleyball. Three teams were selected from the east region and three teams were selected from the west region. The remaining two teams were selected at-large from the teams across the country. All eight teams were then seeded.

The finalists selected from the east region include, Florida State, LSU and Stetson. Pepperdine, Southern California and UCLA made up the west region selections; while Cal Poly and Hawaii were granted at-large bids.

The committee then seeded all eight teams nationally. The seeds in order are as follows:



1. Southern California

2. UCLA

3. Florida State

4. Pepperdine 5. LSU

6. Cal Poly

7. Hawaii

8. Stetson

The championship will be held Friday through Sunday, May 3-5, in Gulf Shores, Ala., hosted by the City of Gulf Shores, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Orange Beach Sports Commission. The event will be televised live by ESPN networks, with ESPNU providing live coverage on Friday, May 3 starting at 10 a.m. ET. Live coverage will continue Saturday, May 4 on ESPN2, starting at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship dual will air on ESPN Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. ET. Additionally, live streaming coverage of every court throughout the tournament will be available on ESPN3.

All championship site match times and more infomoration about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com/beachvolleyball.

