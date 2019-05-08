AVCA announces 2019 beach volleyball All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce its eighth annual AVCA Collegiate Beach All-America Teams.

Six different schools are represented in this year’s class with both UCLA and the University of Southern California landing their pairs from the No. 1 and No. 2 positions. UCLA’s No. 1 duo of Megan and Nicole McNamara become the first pair to be four-time AVCA All-Americans.

The 2018 selections were made by the AVCA Beach Volleyball All-America Committee: chairperson Beth Van Fleet (Georgia State), Kristen Rohr (Grand Canyon), Wayne Holly (Tulane), Hector Gutierrez (TCU), Andrew Fuller (Stanford), Anna Collier (Southern California).

2019 AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH VOLLEYBALL ALL-AMERICANS

Name Institution Crissy Jones / Tia Miric** California Polytechnic State University Margherita Bianchin** / Federica Frasca** Florida International University Claire Coppola** / Kristen Nuss** Louisiana State University Brook Bauer / Heidi Dyer** Pepperdine University Lily Justine / Sarah Sponcil UCLA Megan McNamara**** / Nicole McNamara**** UCLA Abril Bustamante** / Tina Graudina** University of Southern California Terese Cannon / Sammy Slater University of Southern California

*DENOTES NUMBER OF YEARS SELECTED TO AN AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH ALL-AMERICA TEAM



2019 AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH VOLLEYBALL HONORABLE MENTION

Name Institution Sunniva Helland-Hansen Stetson University Lindsey Knudsen Saint Mary's College Emily Maglio University of Hawai'i Mima Mirkovic University of California, Berkeley Amy Ozee University of Hawai'i Carly Perales Stetson University

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH ALL-AMERICA



Crissy Jones / Tia Miric – Cal Poly

Pairs Record: 22-8

Team Record: 25-12

Second AVCA All-America honor for Miric after winning in 2018…Jones was an indoor AVCA Second-Team All-American at the University of Washington in 2016…Named the AVCA/CollegeBeachVB.com Pair of the Week on April 30…Played three of their first four matches of the season at the No. 2 position before playing at the No. 1 spot for the duration of 2019…Had a stretch from March 13th through April 6th where they rattled off 16 wins in 17 matches…Helped lead the Mustangs to their first Big West Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

Margherita Bianchin / Federica Frasca – FIU

Pairs Record: 22-6

Team Record: 17-11

Second consecutive AVCA All-American honor as a pair…First pair in program history to garner multiple AVCA All-America awards…AVCA/CollegeBeachVB.com Pair of the Week on April 9th…Never lost consecutive matches all season…Thirteen of their victories came against pairs on teams nationally ranked in the final AVCA Coaches Poll…Defeated fellow AVCA All-Americans Lily Justine and Sarah Sponcil (UCLA) in two sets on March 9th.

Claire Coppola / Kristen Nuss – LSU

Pairs Record: 33-4

Team Record: 31-8

Back-to-back AVCA All-American awards…Remain the only players in program history to win an AVCA honor…Took home the AVCA/CollegeBeachVB.com Pair of the Week on the first week of the season on February 26th…Played every match from the No. 1 position…Ended the season winning 16 of their final 17 matches…Defeated AVCA All-Americans Margherita Bianchin and Federica Frasca (FIU) in straight sets on March 29th and Pepperdine’s Heidi Dyer and Brook Bauer in the NCAA Tournament.

Brook Bauer / Heidi Dyer – Pepperdine

Pairs Record: 14-8

Team Record: 20-11

Dyer is now a two-time AVCA All-American (2016)…Bauer becomes the 13th different Wave to garner AVCA All-American honors (most in collegiate beach)…Their 20 all-time AVCA certificates are tied with Southern California for most in collegiate beach…Went 8-3 in their final 11 matches…Went a perfect 4-0 in the WCC Tournament.

Lily Justine / Sarah Sponcil – UCLA

Pairs Record: 26-5

Team Record: 35-3

Become the fourth and fifth different AVCA All-Americans in program history (fifth all-time in Collegiate Beach)…AVCA/CollegeBeachVB.com Pair of the Week on March 5th…Played all but two matches at the No. 2 position…One of two pairs to be named in this year’s class with the majority of their matches from the second court…Started the season winning 19 of their first 20 matches…Twenty-three of their 26 victories came via the sweep.

Megan McNamara / Nicole McNamara – UCLA

Pairs Record: 30-4

Team Record: 35-3

The first pair to be a four-time AVCA All-American (Southern California’s Sarah Hughes was individually a four-time All-American from 2014-2017)…The Bruins become one of five programs to have double-digit AVCA All-American certificates…Won 23 of their first 24 matches to open the season…Won both of their NCAA Tournament matches in Gulf Shores, AL…Named the AVCA/CollegeBeachVB.com Pair of the Week on April 2nd…Defeated every pair on their schedule that wasn’t Southern California’s April Bustamante and Tina Graudina (went 1-4 against them).

Abril Bustamante / Tina Graudina – Southern California

Pairs Record: 33-2

Team Record: 32-6

Second consecutive season for the pair to garner AVCA All-American honors…Seven of the school’s 11 All-Americans have won it multiple times…Tied with Pepperdine for most all-time AVCA certificates (20)…Went 4-1 against the McNamara twins of UCLA…Won their final 15 matches of the season, including three in the NCAA Tournament…Named AVCA/CollegeBeachVB.com Pair of the Week on March 12…Twenty-eight of their wins came via the sweep.

Terese Cannon / Sammy Slater – Southern California

Pairs Record: 24-9

Team Record: 32-6

📰 #USCBeach NEWS

Become the 10th and 11th different All-Americans in program history (second-most all-time)…Nine of their 20 All-American certificates have come since 2017…Won two matches at the No. 2 position in the NCAA Tournament against LSU and Florida State…Rattled off 13 wins in 14 matches from February 27th through March 15th…Went 8-2 in three-set matches.