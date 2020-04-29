NCAA re-streams Beach Volleyball Championship Coverage

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will stream previous National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship matches on the NCAA Volleyball Facebook page. Coverage kicked-off with team selection facts and history beginning Sunday, April 26, with the re-aired matches airing Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3.

Coverage highlights will include 10 of the tightest contested duals in the history of the NCAA beach volleyball championship and feature nine different beach volleyball programs. Each year of the Beach Volleyball Championship will be showcased, including the 2017 and 2019 national championship duals.

Additional coverage plans include record performances, most successful pairs and key moments of the featured championship duals, which will be shared on the NCAA volleyball Twitter and Instagram pages. Along with beach championship coverage, fans will be able to view a featured match of the week from the volleyball vault that will air every Thursday evening and include women’s indoor volleyball, beach volleyball and men’s indoor matches from various NCAA championship events.

The full NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship streaming schedule can be found below.

Friday, May 1:

12 p.m. - No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 8 Stetson (May 3, 2019) | Watch

2 p.m. – No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Hawaii (May 3, 2019) | Watch

4 p.m. – No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 5 Hawaii (May 6, 2016) | Watch

6 p.m. – No. 2 Pepperdine vs. No. 3 Hawaii (May 4, 2018) | Watch

Saturday, May 2:

12 p.m. – No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 7 Georgia St. (May 6, 2016) | Watch

2 p.m. – No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 Hawaii (May 6, 2018) | Watch

4 p.m. – No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 5 LSU (May 5, 2019) | Watch

6 p.m. – No. 3 Hawaii vs. No. 4 Florida State (May 5, 2018) | Watch

Sunday, May 3:

12 p.m. – No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 3 Pepperdine (May 7, 2017) | Watch

2 p.m. – No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 2 UCLA (May 5, 2019) | Watch

For more information on the NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship, visit ncaa.com/beachvolleyball.