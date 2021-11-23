DI committee supports 16-team beach volleyball championship bracket in 2022

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee on Tuesday supported the recommended format of an expanded 16-team bracket for the 2022 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship.

The proposal still must be approved by the Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet Dec. 15.

Under the format, all 16 teams would travel to the finals site in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and compete in the first round in a single-elimination format on May 4. The eight teams that advance would compete in a double-elimination format starting May 6.

Along with the implementation of the increased bracket, the NCAA Beach Volleyball Committee will look to implement automatic qualification for those conferences that meet specified guidelines. The committee will continue to review selection criteria for the rest of the field and expects to submit a recommendation in early January.

Given the approaching season and the desire to accommodate bracket expansion quickly for the 2022 championship, beach volleyball committee members think this is the best option to accomplish this goal.

The committee plans to review and discuss the best bracket format for 2023 and beyond with 16 teams to accomplish the primary goals of growing the sport, supporting the schools that have made commitments to beach volleyball and providing a memorable postseason experience for the student-athletes.