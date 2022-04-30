NCAA | April 30, 2022 2022 NCAA beach volleyball championship bracket announced NC beach volleyball: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee announced today the 16-team field for the 2022 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship. The field was selected from the 86 NCAA institutions sponsoring the sport of beach volleyball. Eight teams were selected as automatic qualifiers, along with two teams selected from the East Region and two teams from the West Region. The final four teams were selected at-large from the teams across the country. All 16 teams were then seeded. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the tournament from start to finish Conferences receiving automatic qualification included ASUN Conference, Big West Conference, Coastal Collegiate Sports Association, Conference USA, Ohio Valley Conference, Southland Conference, PAC-12 Conference and the West Coast Conference. Florida Atlantic and TCU were selected for the east region, while Grand Canyon and UCLA were the west region selections. California, Hawaii, LSU, and Stanford were the four teams granted at-large bids to the championship. The first round of the championship will be held Wednesday, May 4 with all 16 participants facing off in a single elimination bracket. The advancing eight teams will compete Friday through Sunday, May 6-8 in a double elimination format. The championship will take place in Gulf Shores, Ala., hosted by the City of Gulf Shores, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Orange Beach Sports and Events. Click here to view the full bracket. The event will be televised live by ESPN networks, with ESPNU providing live coverage on Wednesday, May 4 starting at 10 a.m. and Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. ET. Live coverage will continue Saturday, May 7 on ESPN2, starting at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship dual will air on ESPN2 Sunday, May 8, at 4 p.m. ET. The seeds in order are as follows: 1. Southern California 2. TCU 3. UCLA 4. LMU 5. Florida St. 6. LSU 7. Grand Canyon 8. Florida Atlantic 9. Stanford 10. Georgia St. 11. California 12. Cal Poly 13. Hawaii 14. Stetson 15. Texas A&M Corpus Christi 16. UT Martin Additionally, live streaming coverage of every court throughout the tournament will be available on ESPN3. All championship site match times and more information about the championship, log on to NCAA.com. DI Council expands beach volleyball, women’s ice hockey championships The National Collegiate beach volleyball and women's ice hockey brackets will expand effective at the 2022 championships. READ MORE DI committee supports 16-team beach volleyball championship bracket in 2022 The Division I Competition Oversight Committee on Tuesday supported the recommended format of an expanded 16-team bracket for the 2022 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship. READ MORE