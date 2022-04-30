2022 NCAA beach volleyball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee announced today the 16-team field for the 2022 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship. The field was selected from the 86 NCAA institutions sponsoring the sport of beach volleyball. Eight teams were selected as automatic qualifiers, along with two teams selected from the East Region and two teams from the West Region. The final four teams were selected at-large from the teams across the country. All 16 teams were then seeded.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included ASUN Conference, Big West Conference, Coastal Collegiate Sports Association, Conference USA, Ohio Valley Conference, Southland Conference, PAC-12 Conference and the West Coast Conference. Florida Atlantic and TCU were selected for the east region, while Grand Canyon and UCLA were the west region selections. California, Hawaii, LSU, and Stanford were the four teams granted at-large bids to the championship.

The first round of the championship will be held Wednesday, May 4 with all 16 participants facing off in a single elimination bracket. The advancing eight teams will compete Friday through Sunday, May 6-8 in a double elimination format. The championship will take place in Gulf Shores, Ala., hosted by the City of Gulf Shores, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Orange Beach Sports and Events.

The event will be televised live by ESPN networks, with ESPNU providing live coverage on Wednesday, May 4 starting at 10 a.m. and Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. ET. Live coverage will continue Saturday, May 7 on ESPN2, starting at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship dual will air on ESPN2 Sunday, May 8, at 4 p.m. ET.

The seeds in order are as follows:

1. Southern California

2. TCU

3. UCLA

4. LMU

5. Florida St.

6. LSU

7. Grand Canyon

8. Florida Atlantic 9. Stanford

10. Georgia St.

11. California

12. Cal Poly

13. Hawaii

14. Stetson

15. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

16. UT Martin

Additionally, live streaming coverage of every court throughout the tournament will be available on ESPN3. All championship site match times and more information about the championship, log on to NCAA.com.