Florida State advances to 2022 NC beach volleyball championship after marathon finish over UCLA

Florida State took down UCLA 3-2 in the final elimination bracket duel of the 2022 tournament. This was one of the most exciting matches of the tournament. It was anyone's game from start to finish.

It all came down to the final set in matchup between the No. 1 pairs of FSU's Brooke Bauer and Maddie Anderson against UCLA's Abby Van Winkle and Lexy Denaburg. The Bruins were down to their last chances in the second set as the Seminoles were looking to close out. But, after three set-point chances, UCLA was able to win 23-21 and force a third set.

In the final set, FSU and UCLA traded blows, but ultimately the 'Noles were able to gain some space and win 15-13. and move on to the national championship.

The first flight provided exciting matches with UCLA taking the first set in the No. 2 and 4 pairings, but FSU fought back and forced third sets in both. The two teams came out of it tied at one.

Prior to the thrilling ending. Only two pairings ended in straight sets. Those two straight-set victories came in the second flight when FSU split the No. 3 and 5 pairings.

Florida State will now play in its third championship duel in program history (2016, 2018). In both those trips, the Seminoles fell short. They'll be facing against Southern California who won last year's national championship along with the 2017 and 2016 title.

That duel will begin at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET. You can watch the championship live on ESPN2 and follow the live stats here.