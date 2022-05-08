NCAA.com | May 8, 2022 Southern California takes down Florida State, 3-1, to win 2022 national championship USC captures second straight NCAA beach volleyball championship Share For the second year in a row and fourth time in program history, Southern California is the national champion in National Collegiate beach volleyball. After splitting the first two matches with Florida State, Southern California dominated the final three. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. First, Hailey Harward and Tina Graudina swept Brook Bauer and Maddie Anderson with sets of 21-17 and 21-15 to take a 2-1 lead. Shortly after that matchup came to a close, Southern California's No. 3 pair of Julia Scoles and Delaynie Maple swept Florida State's duo of Anna Long and Kate Privett with sets of 25-23 and 21-12, giving Southern California the 3-1 win. 🏆 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆@USCBeach beats Florida State, 3-1, to take home the 134th team title in USC history! pic.twitter.com/0rbePgsRTi— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) May 8, 2022 USC opened the national championship by getting a win from its No. 4 pair of Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse. Florida State tied the score, 1-1, by logging a win from its No. 2 pair of Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick. It took three sets. Colleges with the most overall No. 1 picks in NFL draft history These are the colleges with the most No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft since it began in 1936, led by Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC with five each. READ MORE Here are 2022's top newcomers in women's track and field — so far Here are the top women's track and field newcomers in 2022... so far. READ MORE Schools with the most DI women's basketball national championships UConn has more DI women's college basketball titles than any other program. Here's a look at the women’s basketball teams that have won two or more national championships. READ MORE