Southern California takes down Florida State, 3-1, to win 2022 national championship

For the second year in a row and fourth time in program history, Southern California is the national champion in National Collegiate beach volleyball. After splitting the first two matches with Florida State, Southern California dominated the final three.

First, Hailey Harward and Tina Graudina swept Brook Bauer and Maddie Anderson with sets of 21-17 and 21-15 to take a 2-1 lead.

Shortly after that matchup came to a close, Southern California's No. 3 pair of Julia Scoles and Delaynie Maple swept Florida State's duo of Anna Long and Kate Privett with sets of 25-23 and 21-12, giving Southern California the 3-1 win.

🏆 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆@USCBeach beats Florida State, 3-1, to take home the 134th team title in USC history! pic.twitter.com/0rbePgsRTi — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) May 8, 2022

USC opened the national championship by getting a win from its No. 4 pair of Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse. Florida State tied the score, 1-1, by logging a win from its No. 2 pair of Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick. It took three sets.