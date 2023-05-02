2023 women's beach volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, how to watch

The 2023 NCAA beach volleyball championship is May 5-7 at Gulf Shores Public Beach in Gulf Shores, Ala. and will feature a new 16-team format with play-in.
🏐 You can get more information here, including tickets and a guide to the venue.
🏐 You can see the interactive bracket for the championship here. The printable bracket .PDF is here and also pictured below.
Here's the schedule and TV networks for Gulf Shores (all times Eastern):
- Wednesday, May 3: Play-in game at 5 p.m. between No. 16 UT Martin and No. 17 A&M Corpus Christi
- Friday, May 5: Round of 16
- A&M Corpus Christi or UT Martin vs. No. 1 UCLA | 10 a.m. ESPNU/ESPN+
- No. 9 Long Beach State vs. No. 8 California | 11 a.m. ESPNU/ESPN+
- No. 13 Florida International vs. No. 4 Florida St. | noon ESPNU/ESPN+
- No. 12 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 5 LSU |1 p.m. ESPNU/ESPN+
- No. 15 Stetson vs. No. 2 TCU | 2 p.m. ESPNU/ESPN+
- No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 7 Grand Canyon | 3 p.m. ESPNU/ESPN+
- No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 3 USC | 4 p.m. ESPNU/ESPN+
- No. 11 Hawai'i vs. No. 6 Loyola Marymount | 5 p.m. ESPNU/ESPN+
- Saturday, May 6: Quarterfinals; Semifinals | 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPN+
- Sunday, May 7: National Championship | noon on ESPN/ESPN+
Here is the bracket for the 2023 championship (click or tap here to open it in a new tab)
Southern California is the defending champion, winning its fourth title in 2022.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Southern California
|Dain Blanton
|3-1
|Florida State
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2021
|Southern California
|Dain Blanton
|3-1
|UCLA
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|UCLA
|Stein Metzger
|3-0
|Southern California
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2018
|UCLA
|Stein Metzger
|3-1
|Florida State
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2017
|Southern California
|Anna Collier
|3-2
|Pepperdine
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2016
|Southern California
|Anna Collier
|3-0
|Florida State
|Gulf Shores, Ala.