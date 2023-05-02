2023 women's beach volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, how to watch

The 2023 NCAA beach volleyball championship is May 5-7 at Gulf Shores Public Beach in Gulf Shores, Ala. and will feature a new 16-team format with play-in.

🏐 You can get more information here, including tickets and a guide to the venue.

🏐 You can see the interactive bracket for the championship here. The printable bracket .PDF is here and also pictured below.

Here's the schedule and TV networks for Gulf Shores (all times Eastern):

Here is the bracket for the 2023 championship (click or tap here to open it in a new tab)

Southern California is the defending champion, winning its fourth title in 2022.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2022 Southern California Dain Blanton 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala. 2021 Southern California Dain Blanton 3-1 UCLA Gulf Shores, Ala. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-0 Southern California Gulf Shores, Ala. 2018 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala. 2017 Southern California Anna Collier 3-2 Pepperdine Gulf Shores, Ala. 2016 Southern California Anna Collier 3-0 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.