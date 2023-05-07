Southern California three-peats, wins 2023 NC Beach Volleyball national championship

Southern California added another title to its dynasty as the Trojans defeated UCLA, 3-2.
After jumping out to a commanding 2-0 lead, USC dropped two straight matches against the Bruins in the No. 1 and No. 5 pairs. Placing the spotlight on the 3s, Trojan twins Audrey and Nicole Nourse took down UCLA's Haley Hallgren and Rileigh Powers in three sets.
THREE-PEATING INTO HISTORY!!! ✌️— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 7, 2023
📺 @espn #NCAABeachVB x @USCBeach pic.twitter.com/X6JrY8PKKh
With the win, USC becomes the first women's sports team in school history to three-peat and the first program in NCAA beach volleyball history to win three in a row.