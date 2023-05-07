TRENDING:

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | May 7, 2023

Southern California three-peats, wins 2023 NC Beach Volleyball national championship

USC vs. UCLA: 2023 NCAA beach volleyball championship highlights

Southern California added another title to its dynasty as the Trojans defeated UCLA, 3-2. 

After jumping out to a commanding 2-0 lead, USC dropped two straight matches against the Bruins in the No. 1 and No. 5 pairs. Placing the spotlight on the 3s, Trojan twins Audrey and Nicole Nourse took down UCLA's Haley Hallgren and Rileigh Powers in three sets. 

With the win, USC becomes the first women's sports team in school history to three-peat and the first program in NCAA beach volleyball history to win three in a row.

View the full bracket

