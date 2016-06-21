NCAA Bowling: Oil pattern changes proposed

The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee proposed to change the parameters for oil ratio application for the 2016-17 season.

Committee members, who met June 13-15 in Indianapolis, recommended that the new standards for the oil ratio application range from 1.5:1 to 3.5:1. The previous ranges were 2.5:1 to 3.5:1.

The committee also recommended the total volume of oil application patterns range from a minimum of 20 microliters to a maximum of 30 microliters. The pattern also can range from a minimum of 34 feet to 45 feet down the lane.

All rules proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss bowling rules changes via conference call July 20.

Besides offering host facilities more flexibility applying oil patterns, the lower oil ratios can make the sport more challenging for bowlers.

The new guidelines will allow for NCAA tournaments to use a number of international tournament patterns.

“In our sport, we’re competing on an invisible playing field,” said Karen Grygiel, committee chair and bowling coach at Monmouth University. “We can’t see the topography of the lanes. So we feel these changes will maintain the integrity of the oil pattern and keep the lanes consistent.”

The committee recommended that host teams and facilities communicate to visiting coaches at least 21 days in advance about what oil pattern is going to be applied.

Other proposed changes made by the committee include: