The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the mega match format to be used only during the National Collegiate Championship, conference championships and exhibitions.

The mega match format allows for six matches per day instead of the current rule that allows for a maximum of five matches per day.

Winners will be determined by using a best-of-three match format in the following order: five-person team match; baker total pinfall; and a best-of-seven Baker match play.

The match will be played on the same pair of lanes with normal rules applying.

Each individual format must be played until a winner is determined using the modified Baker roll-off to break ties.

There will be a three-minute break between each format with no practice. Teams will not participate in more than two mega matches in one day.

