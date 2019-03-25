NC bowling championship selections to be announced Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

The 2019 NC bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 at 4 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

Twelve schools will be announced to the 2019 championship field. Eight teams will be rewarded automatic qualification through conference championships, with the four remaining participants being selected at-large.

BOWLING NEWS: Latest rankings | Championship history | 2018 highlights

Here is the 2019 championship format: Four teams will be placed in the bracket. The remaining eight schools will compete in opening rounds from April 5-7. Opening-round teams and matchups will be determined by the women’s bowling committee based on selection criteria and geography.

The advancing teams from the opening round will be placed in the championship bracket. The 2019 NC bowling championships will then continue at RollHouse Wickliffe in Cleveland, Ohio from April 11-13 to decide the national champion.

Vanderbilt won last year's national title in dramatic fashion, staging a comeback against McKendree. The full NC bowling championship history could be found below: