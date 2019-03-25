TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 25, 2019

NC bowling championship selections to be announced Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt wins bowling championship

The 2019 NC bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 at 4 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

Twelve schools will be announced to the 2019 championship field. Eight teams will be rewarded automatic qualification through conference championships, with the four remaining participants being selected at-large.

BOWLING NEWS: Latest rankings | Championship history | 2018 highlights

Here is the 2019 championship format: Four teams will be placed in the bracket. The remaining eight schools will compete in opening rounds from April 5-7. Opening-round teams and matchups will be determined by the women’s bowling committee based on selection criteria and geography.

The advancing teams from the opening round will be placed in the championship bracket. The 2019 NC bowling championships will then continue at RollHouse Wickliffe in Cleveland, Ohio from April 11-13 to decide the national champion.

Vanderbilt won last year's national title in dramatic fashion, staging a comeback against McKendree. The full NC bowling championship history could be found below:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE
2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo.
2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La.
2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J.
2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis
2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio
2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich.
2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio
2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich.
2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 New Jersey City
2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich.
2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb.
2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla.
2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas
2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla.
2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas