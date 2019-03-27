NCAA women's bowling championship field announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee announced today the twelve-teams vying for the 2019 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship.

BRACKET: Here's what the road to the championship looks like for each team

Eight conference teams have been granted automatic qualification, with the remaining teams being selected at-large. The field includes the following teams:

Arkansas State University

Sacred Heart University

Bowie State University

Sam Houston State University

Caldwell University

Stephen F. Austin State University

McKendree University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Medaille College

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

Prairie View A&M University

Vanderbilt University

RELATED: Bowling Rankings | Championship history

Four teams will be placed into the bracket, with the remaining eight teams competing in opening- round matches to finalize the championship bracket. Opening-round matches are as follows:

Date Match Venue Location Host Institution April 5 Stephen F. Austin vs. Prairie View A&M Emerald Bowl Houston, Texas Prairie View A&M April 6 Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Bowie State

Sacred Heart vs. Caldwell Millsboro Lanes Millsboro, Delaware Maryland Eastern Shore April 9 Arkansas State vs. Medaille RollHouse Wickliffe Wickliffe, Ohio Mid-America Conference

The championship matches will be played April 11-13 at RollHouse Wickliffe in Wickliffe, Ohio. The Mid-American Conference and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission are the hosts. Tickets for the championship can be purchased on www.NCAA.com prior to the championship.

The championship bracket will be a double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday, April 13 on ESPNU.

LAST YEAR: Vandy stages comeback, wins second national bowling title

Vanderbilt University won the 2018 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship at Tropicana Lanes in St. Louis, Missouri defeating McKendree University.

For more information about the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com.