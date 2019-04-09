NC bowling championships: Bracket, schedule and how to watch all matches

The 2019 NC women's bowling championship matches are April 11-13 at RollHouse Wickliffe in Wickliffe, Ohio. Eight schools will compete for the national title in double-elimination format.

Twelve teams were originally selected to the championship field, with eight participating in opening round matches to finalize the championship bracket. Below are the remaining eight teams vying for the 2019 championship.

2019 NC bowling championship bracket

Click here to view the printable bracket

Vanderbilt, McKendree, Sam Houston State and Nebraska were the four teams placed in the bracket, bypassing opening round games. Sacred Heart, Arkansas State, Stephen F. Austin and Maryland Eastern Shore round out the final field after opening round victories.

Bracket competition will follow a double-elimination format, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats — baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play.

The national champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play.

The first five rounds will be available to live stream on NCAA.com. The championship final is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 13 and will be televised on ESPNU.

Here is the schedule for the 2019 championship matches, beginning April 11:

DATE TIME (ET) MATCH Thursday, April 11 9 a.m. No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. Sacred Heart (Match 1) Thursday, April 11 9 a.m. Nebraska vs. Arkansas State (Match 2) Thursday, April 11 9 a.m. Sam Houston State vs. SFA (Match 3) Thursday, April 11 9 a.m. No. 2 McKendree vs. UMES (Match 4) Thursday, April 11 3 p.m. Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2 (Match 5) Thursday, April 11 3 p.m. Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4 (Match 6) Thursday, April 11 3 p.m. Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2 (Match 7) Thursday, April 11 3 p.m. Loser Match 3 vs. Loser Match 4 (Match 8) Friday, April 12 9 a.m. Winner Match 7 vs. Loser Match 6 (Match 9) Friday, April 12 9 a.m. Winner Match 8 vs. Loser Match 5 (Match 10) Friday, April 12 3 p.m. Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 9 (Match 11) Friday, April 12 3 p.m. Winner Match 6 vs. Winner Match 10 (Match 12) Saturday, April 13 9 a.m. Winner Match 11 vs. Loser Match 11 (if necessary) (Match 13) Saturday, April 13 9 a.m. Winner Match 12 vs. Loser Match 12 (if necessary) (Match 14) Saturday, April 13 6:30 p.m. Winner Match 11/13 vs. Winner Match 12/14 (Championship Final)

Vanderbilt won last year's national championship in thrilling fashion, rallying to defeat McKendree in seven games, 4-3. For a look at the full NC bowling championship history,