NC bowling championships: Bracket, schedule and how to watch all matches

The 2019 NC women's bowling championship matches continue Saturday, April 13 from RollHouse Wickliffe in Wickliffe, Ohio.

Stephen F. Austin will be playing either Nebraska or Vanderbilt for the title. Nebraska and Vanderbilt first play at 9 a.m. ET Saturday. You can watch here at NCAA.com here. The championship final is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Twelve teams were originally selected to the championship field, with eight participating in opening round matches to finalize the championship bracket. The champion will be decided on Saturday, April 13.

Here's how the bracket looks after Friday's action:

2019 NC bowling championship bracket

Vanderbilt, McKendree, Sam Houston State and Nebraska were the four teams placed in the bracket, bypassing opening round games. Sacred Heart, Arkansas State, Stephen F. Austin and Maryland Eastern Shore rounded out the final field after opening round victories.

Bracket competition will follow a double-elimination format, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats — baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play.

The national champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play.

The first five rounds will be available to live stream on NCAA.com. The championship final is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 13 and will be televised on ESPNU.

Here is the schedule for the 2019 championship matches, beginning April 11:

DATE TIME (ET) MATCH Thursday, April 11 9 a.m. Sacred Heart def. No. 1 Vanderbilt (Match 1) Thursday, April 11 9 a.m. Nebraska def. Arkansas State (Match 2) Thursday, April 11 9 a.m. SFA def. Sam Houston State (Match 3) Thursday, April 11 9 a.m. No. 2 McKendree def. UMES (Match 4) Thursday, April 11 3 p.m. Nebraska def. Sacred Heart (Match 5) Thursday, April 11 3 p.m. SFA def. No. 2 McKendree (Match 6) Thursday, April 11 3 p.m. No. 1 Vanderbilt def. Arkansas State (Match 7) Thursday, April 11 3 p.m. Maryland Eastern Shore def. Sam Houston State (Match 8) Friday, April 12 9 a.m. No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. def No. 2 McKendree (Match 9) Friday, April 12 9 a.m. Maryland Eastern Shore def Sacred Heart (Match 10) Friday, April 12 3 p.m. Vanderbilt def. Nebraska (Match 11) Friday, April 12 3 p.m. SFA def. Maryland Eastern Shore (Match 12) Saturday, April 13 9 a.m. Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska (Match 13) Saturday, April 13 6:30 p.m. SFA vs. TBD (Championship Final)

Vanderbilt won last year's national championship in thrilling fashion, rallying to defeat McKendree in seven games, 4-3.