National Collegiate women’s bowling championship field announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee announced today the 16 teams vying for the 2022 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship. Eight conference teams have been granted automatic qualification, with the remaining teams being selected at-large. The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Medaille CIAA Bowie State East Coast Conference Wilmington (DE) Great Lakes Valley Conference McKendree MEAC North Carolina A&T NEC Sacred Heart Southland Vanderbilt SWAC Alabama State

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Arkansas State, Fairleigh Dickinson, Louisiana Tech, Mount St. Mary’s, Nebraska, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Youngstown State.

The 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship will have regional competition for the first time. Regional competition will take place at four predetermined sites April 8-9, 2022. The winner of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 15-16. The championship rounds will be played at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio. The Mid-American Conference and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission are the hosts.

The regional and championship brackets will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday, April 16 on ESPNU.

Nebraska is the defending national champion having defeated Arkansas State 4-1 at AMF Pro Lanes in Kansas City, Missouri on April 10, 2021.

For more information about the National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com.