2023 NCAA bowling championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee announced today the 17 teams vying for the 2023 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship. Nine conference teams have been granted automatic qualification, with the remaining teams being selected at-large. The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

Conference automatic qualifier Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Medaille University Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fayetteville State University College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Carthage College East Coast Conference Mercyhurst University Great Lakes Valley Conference McKendree University Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference North Carolina A&T State University Northeast Conference Sacred Heart University Southland Conference Arkansas State University Southwestern Athletic Conference Prairie View A&M University

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Duquesne University, Louisiana Tech University, Maryville University of Saint Louis, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Vanderbilt University and Youngstown State University.

The 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship will have regional competition at four predetermined sites April 6-8. The winner of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 14-15 at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are the hosts.

All regionals are double elimination except for the play-in match at the five-team regional which will be single elimination. Each round will consist of teams competing in a best-of-three match format, bowled in the following order: five-person team match; Baker total pin fall; and best-of-seven Baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven Baker match play. The championship final will air at 9 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, April 15 on ESPNU.