Vanderbilt wins 2023 NCAA bowling championship

Vanderbilt won the 2023 NCAA bowling championship, defeating Arkansas State in the final by a score of 4-3 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

It's the third championship in the history of the program after previous title wins in 2007 and 2018. The Commodores were down 3-1 at one point before completing a dramatic comeback in the best-of-7 series.

