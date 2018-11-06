FloTrack to livestream 2018 NCAA DI, DII, DIII cross country championships

AUSTIN, Texas – Today, FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, and the NCAA and NCAA Digital—managed by Turner Sports—are pleased to announce the third year of a four-year agreement, to provide live and on-demand coverage of the 2018 Division I, II and III Cross Country Championships on FloTrack.com.

This year’s live and on-demand coverage will feature enhanced production of the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I, II, and III Championships, as well as the NCAA Division I Regionals, including the NCAA Division I West Regional Cross Country Championships, the NCAA Division I Mountain Regional Cross Country Championships and the NCAA Division I Great Lakes Regional Cross Country Championships. In anticipation of the NCAA postseason coverage, FloTrack has featured season-long content for all three divisions, including weekly rankings, team features, editorial features, podcasts and more.

The NCAA Division I Championships will be hosted by the University of Wisconsin on Nov. 17 at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisconsin. This year the broadcast will feature Abbey Cooper (Dartmouth ‘14, formerly Abbey D’Agostino), a 7-time NCAA Champion and 2016 U.S. Olympian in the 5,000 meters, as well as Mohammed (Mo) Ahmed (Wisconsin ‘14), an 11-time NCAA Division I All-American who led the Badgers to the NCAA Division I Cross Country Team title in 2011. In 2013 Cooper became the first Ivy League athlete, male or female, to win an NCAA Cross Country National Championship. Ahmed is a 2-time Canadian Olympian ('12, '16) who placed 4th at the Rio Games in the 5,000 meters and is the current Canadian record holder over the 5,000 (13:01) and 10,000 meter (27:02) distances.

Both Cooper and Ahmed will provide in-depth analysis of the Men’s and Women’s Division I Cross Country Championships.

The NCAA Division II Championships will take place on Dec. 1 at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tyler Pennel, a former NCAA Division II Champion in the 10k, NCAA Cross Country Team Champion and 11-time All-American from Western State College (‘12), will join FloTrack as the Division II analyst for the broadcast.

Lastly, the NCAA Division III Championships will take place on Nov. 17 at the Lake Breeze Golf Club in Winneconne, Wisconsin. Joining the broadcast in the role of Division III analyst for the second year in a row is Johnny Crain, a 4-time NCAA Division III Champion, 2-time NCAA Cross Country Team Champion and 10-time All-American from North Central College (‘14).

“The partnership with FloSports reflects the NCAA’s continued commitment to improving the quality and scope of coverage for the cross country Championships,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Championships and Alliances, Joni Comstock said. “We’re confident that FloSports will deliver a marquee production that amplifies the talents and accomplishments of NCAA cross country student-athletes across all three divisions.”

“FloSports is proud to have the world’s most comprehensive coverage of high school and college cross country on FloTrack and MileSplit,” FloSports co-founder and interim CEO Mark Floreani said. “In our third year partnering with the NCAA and NCAA Digital, we are looking forward to offering our subscribers unprecedented content and coverage from the 2019 NCAA Cross Country Championships.”

With more than 10,000 live competitions per year, FloSports continues to emerge as the global leader in live, in-depth, and on-demand digital coverage for passionate sports fans.

