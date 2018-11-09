NCAA cross country: DI men's and women's qualifiers announced for 2018 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Saturday the team and individual qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s cross country championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional competitions.

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams were selected at-large.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.

University of Wisconsin-Madison will host the championships, Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course located in Madison, Wisconsin. The women’s race will begin at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Admission to the event will be $10 per person (cash only). Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow adequate time for parking and shuttle transport to the course since all spectator parking is located offsite.

NCAA cross country fans not in attendance can watch the live stream of the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. The subscription will include access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, documentaries, technique videos and more.

Coverage of the championships will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until the conclusion of the awards ceremony, Saturday, November 17, and can be accessed at www.FloTrack.com.

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

Men's automatic Qualifying teams Arkansas Bradley BYU Eastern Kentucky Florida State Iona Iowa State NC State Northern Arizona Notre Dame Mississippi Portland Princeton Syracuse Texas Villanova Washington Wisconsin

Men's at-large teams Air Force Boise State Colorado Colorado State Indiana Michigan Oklahoma State Oregon Purdue Southern Utah Stanford Tulsa Wyoming

Women's Automatic Qualifying team Arkansas Boise State Colorado Columbia Dartmouth Florida Florida State Furman Iowa State Michigan NC State New Mexico Oklahoma State Oregon Princeton Texas Villanova Wisconsin

Women's at-large teams BYU Georgia Tech Indiana Michigan State Minnesota Mississippi Notre Dame Oregon State Penn State Portland Southern Utah Stanford Washington

Men’s Individual qualifiers

Great Lakes: Euan Makepeace (Butler), Aaron Bienenfeld (Cincinnati), Ben Kendell (Detroit Mercy), Akis Medrano (Indiana State)

Mid-Atlantic: Nicholas Wareham (Georgetown), ack Van Scoter (Georgetown), Anthony Russo (Pennsylvania), Sam Webb (Pennsylvania)

Midwest: Kyle Mattes (Illinois State), Nathan Mylenek (Iowa), Mark Freyhof (Nebraska), George Kusche (Nebraska)

Mountain: Ty Morgan (Montana State)

Northeast: Roman Ollar (Army West Point), Hugo Milner (Harvard), Kieran Tuntivate (Harvard), Paul Hogan (UMass Lowell)

South: Alfred Chelanga (Alabama), Jacob McLeod (Belmont), Kaleb McLeod (Belmont), Ben Varghese (East Tennessee State), Zach Long (Tennessee)

South Central: Jamie Crow (Lamar), Jordan Rowe (Lamar), Florian Lussy (North Texas), Emmanuel Rotich (Tulane), Justin Domangue (UT-Arlington), Abraham Chirchir (UT-Rio Grande Valley)

Southeast: Amon Kemboi (Campbell), Lawrence Kipkoech (Campbell), Aaron Templeton (Furman), Azaria Kirwa (Liberty), Brent Demarest (Virginia), Peter Seufer (Virginia Tech)

West: Carlos Villareal (Arizona), Garrett Corcoran (California), Koby Pederson (Loyola Marymount), Jack Rowe (San Francisco)

Women’s individual qualifiers

Great Lakes: Sydney Meyers (Eastern Michigan), Natalie Cizmas (Eastern Michigan), Emma Rafuse (Purdue Fort Wayne), Athena Welsh (Toledo)

Mid-Atlantic: Grace Mancini (La Salle), Emily Bracher (Maryland), Madeline Villalba (Pennsylvania), Sam Shields (Pittsburgh)

Midwest: Sharon Lokedi (Kansas), Lindsey Brewis (Loyola Chicago), Aubrey Roberts (Northwestern), Haley Herberg (Oklahoma), Winny Koskei (Wichita State)

Mountain: Jaci Smith (Air Force), Linda Cheruiyot (UTEP), Winny Koech (UTEP), Cierra Simmons (Utah State)

Northeast: Taylor Knibb (Cornell), Lisa Tertsch (Harvard), Egle Morenaite (Iona), Shannon Malone (Syracuse), Andrea Masterson (Yale)

South: Joyce Kimeli (Auburn), Jessica Drop (Georgia), Megan Murray (Tennessee), Purity Sanga (Tennessee Tech)

South Central: Lourdes Vivas de Lorenzi (Rice), Hannah Miller (SMU), Svenja Ojstersek (SMU), Allyson Girard (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

Southeast: Logan Morris (Clemson), Dorcas Wasike (Louisville), Abigail Green (Virginia), Hannah Steelman (Wofford)

West: Addi Zerrenner (Arizona), Miranda Daschian (Cal Poly), Katie Izzo (Cal Poly), Erika Adler (UCLA)