DI men's and women's cross country qualifiers to be revealed Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee will announce the team and individual qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 10 at 5 p.m. ET.
In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals must qualify at their respective NCAA regional competitions.
Thirty-one teams will be selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams will automatically qualify from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams will be selected at-large.
Thirty-eight individuals will be selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.
Both races will take place at the Thomas Zimmer Champion Course in Madison, Wisconsin on November 17. The women's final will be held at 11:45 p.m. ET, followed by the men's final at 12:45 p.m. ET. Coverage of the championships will be available for streaming at www.FloTrack.com.
Here are the top 10 teams leading the women's field heading into the selection show:
|Rank
|School
|1
|New Mexico
|2
|Oregon
|3
|Boise State
|4
|Colorado
|5
|Arkansas
|6
|Stanford
|7
|Michigan
|8
|Villanova
|9
|BYU
|10
|Michigan State
Here are the top 10 teams leading the men's field heading into the selection show:
|Rank
|School
|1
|Northern Arizona
|2
|BYU
|3
|Wisconsin
|4
|Portland
|5
|Stanford
|6
|Iowa State
|7
|Washington
|8
|Colorado
|9
|Boise State
|10
|Notre Dame