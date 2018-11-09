DI men's and women's cross country qualifiers to be revealed Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee will announce the team and individual qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 10 at 5 p.m. ET.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals must qualify at their respective NCAA regional competitions.

Thirty-one teams will be selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams will automatically qualify from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams will be selected at-large.

Thirty-eight individuals will be selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.

Both races will take place at the Thomas Zimmer Champion Course in Madison, Wisconsin on November 17. The women's final will be held at 11:45 p.m. ET, followed by the men's final at 12:45 p.m. ET. Coverage of the championships will be available for streaming at www.FloTrack.com.

Here are the top 10 teams leading the women's field heading into the selection show:

Rank School 1 New Mexico 2 Oregon 3 Boise State 4 Colorado 5 Arkansas 6 Stanford 7 Michigan 8 Villanova 9 BYU 10 Michigan State

Here are the top 10 teams leading the men's field heading into the selection show: