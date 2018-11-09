cross-country-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | November 9, 2018

DI men's and women's cross country qualifiers to be revealed Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee will announce the team and individual qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 10 at 5 p.m. ET.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals must qualify at their respective NCAA regional competitions.

MORE : Championships information | Rankings | History

Thirty-one teams will be selected to participate in each championship.  The top two, seven-person teams will automatically qualify from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams will be selected at-large. 

Thirty-eight individuals will be selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.  

Both races will take place at the Thomas Zimmer Champion Course in Madison, Wisconsin on November 17. The women's final will be held at 11:45 p.m. ET, followed by the men's final at 12:45 p.m. ET. Coverage of the championships will be available for streaming at www.FloTrack.com.

Here are the top 10 teams leading the women's field heading into the selection show:

Rank School
1 New Mexico
2 Oregon
3 Boise State
4 Colorado
5 Arkansas
6 Stanford
7 Michigan
8 Villanova
9 BYU
10 Michigan State

Here are the top 10 teams leading the men's field heading into the selection show:

Rank School
1 Northern Arizona
2 BYU
3 Wisconsin
4 Portland
5 Stanford
6 Iowa State
7 Washington
8 Colorado
9 Boise State
10 Notre Dame

 