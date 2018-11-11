NCAA cross country: DIII men's and women's qualifiers announced for 2018 championship

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s cross country championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals must qualify in their respective NCAA regions.

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 16 teams. Sixteen additional teams were selected at-large.

Fifty-six individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is hosting the championships Nov. 17 at the Lake Breeze Golf Club in Winneconne, Wisconsin. The women’s race will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern, followed by the men’s race at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time.

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Men’s At-large Teams Amherst Bates Calvin Berea Carleton Case Western Reserve Carnegie Mellon Chicago Claremont-Mudd-Scripps DePauw Emory Johns Hopkins Haverford Middlebury North Central (Illinois) MIT Otterbein SUNY Oneonta Pomona-Pitzer Rochester Institute of Technology Rensselaer St. Olaf Rhodes St. Thomas (Minnesota) SUNY Geneseo Tufts Wartburg Washington U. in St. Louis Williams Wisconsin-Eau Claire Wisconsin-La Crosse Wisconsin-Stout

Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Women’s At-large Teams Allegheny Bates Baldwin Wallace Brandeis Carleton Calvin Centre Carnegie Mellon Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Chicago Dickinson Hope Emory Oberlin Johns Hopkins Otterbein Middlebury Rochester MIT St. Lawrence Nebraska Wesleyan The College of New Jersey Pomona-Pitzer Tufts Rensselaer Wartburg SUNY Geneseo Wheaton (Illinois) Washington U. in St. Louis Williams Wisconsin-Eau Claire Wisconsin-La Crosse

Men's Individual Automatic Qualifiers

Atlantic Region Hunter Phinney Rochester Dadley Ogetii St. Lawrence Nicholas Vielhauer St. Lawrence Chris Singer Ithaca Patrick Mortensen St. Lawrence Matt Russo Rowana Ben Haderle NYU

Central Region Andy Vasquez Nebraska Wesleyan Alec Bass Dubuque Mason Wicker Cornell Andrew Stumbo Gustavus Adolphus Cuyler Gabriel Cornell Austin Bach Cornell Clay Simpson Nebraska Wesleyan

Great Lakes Region Ian McVey Ohio Northern Kyle Monahan John Carroll Matt Svetz Allegheny David Westcott Wooster Austin Neura Heidelberg Brian Lief Wooster Jacob Hedrick Hanover

Mideast Region Harley Moyer Washington and Jefferson Patrick Watson Stevenson Eric Hermann Dickinson Liam Galligan Franciscan Samuel Gerstenbacher Elizabethtown Benjamin Schott Messiah Grant McCarthy Washington and Jefferson

Midwest Region Zach Lee Wisconsin-Platteville David Fassbender Wisconsin-Whitewater Josh Janusiak Lawrence Zach Klokow Wisconsin-Platteville Lucas Weber Wisconsin-Oshkosh Cody Chadwick Wisconsin-Oshkosh Jorge Villanueva Wisconsin-Oshkosh

New England Region Sam Brunnette Plymouth State Sean MacDonald Bowdoin Trevor Wysong Bridgewater State Scott Mason Connecticut College Eli Decker Colby Danny Aschale Connecticut College Price Day Connecticut College

South/Southeast Region Jeff Gibson Mary Washington Robert Hiegel Bridgewater (Virginia) Tristan Lucy-Speidel Lynchburg Elliot Blake Trinity (Texas) Jacob Hadden Oglethorpe Nathaneal Rankin Ozarks (Arkansas) Maximillian Sparks Lynchburg

West Region Benjamin White Whittier Keith Carlson Willamette Michael Montague Willamette Colin Monaghan Puget Sound Tucker Cargile Redlands Paul Colosi UC Santa Cruz Joseph Esparza Redlands

Women's Individual Automatic Qualifiers

Atlantic Region Abigail Sullilvan Clarkson Emily Cavanagh SUNY New Paltz Grace Heller Hamilton Allison Miller College at Brockport Veronica Kordrupel Buffalo State Krista Kicsak College at Brockport Kaitlyn Stinson Utica

Central Region Kassie Rosenbum Loras Abby Goff Saint Benedict Morgan Pierce Saint Benedict Miranda Kruiswyk Central (Iowa) Lisa Fisher St. Olaf Malakai Holloway Bethel (Minnesota) Bryony Hawgood St. Olaf

Great Lakes Region Cassie Vince Albion Hilary Reigle Mount Union Evonne Bultemeyer Trine Madeline Lindemann Case Western Reserve Arig Tong Hanover Hannah Reigle Mount Union Cameron Bujaucius John Carroll

Mideast Region Clare Schoen Misericordia Grace Galligan Franciscan Rebecca Pennington Chatham Abigail Dalton Muhlenberg Hannah Doll Haverford Colleen Kernan Elizabethtown Leanne Weaver Messiah

Midwest Region Evlyn Noone Wisconsin-Oshkosh Jessica Petruzates Wisconsin-Stout Linsey Tolkkinen Wisconsin-River Falls Jillian Cole Illinois Wesleyan Katie Wardinski Wisconsin-Platteville Johanna Meister Wisconsin-Platteville Madelyn Scopp North Central (Illinois)

New England Region Kaitlyn Mooney Coast Guard Sophia Gorman Colby Helen Chavey Colby Mia Rogers Worcester State Julia O’Rourke Bowdoin Emily Manfra Suffolk Delaney Bullock Bowdoin

South/Southeast Region Molly McCullough Trinity (Texas) Kaitlyn Johnson Lynchburg Abby Carroll Berry Calista Ariel Bridgewater (Virginia) Meredith Herman Berry Jillian Weisbeck Mary Washington Lilly Smith Covenant

West Region Marissa Mount Whitworth Courtney Beard Linfield Maria Ramirez Redlands Melissa Cerrillos La Verne Emery Bradlina Puget Sound Arabella Reece Chapman Serena Wallace Pacific (Oregon)

In 2017, North Central (Illinois) won the men’s championship, marking its 18th national title. They finished with 57 points, defeating Wisconsin-La Crosse, who finished with 196 points.

On the women’s side, Johns Hopkins defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire to win its fifth national championship. Johns Hopkins totaled 96 points to Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s 191.

Individual honors went to Khia Kurtenbach of Chicago, who won the individual title, finishing almost seven seconds ahead of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ Bryn McKillop. In the men’s championship, individual honors went to Darin Lau of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, who finished nine seconds ahead of Jared Borowsky from North Central (Illinois).

