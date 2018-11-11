NCAA cross country: DIII men's and women's qualifiers announced for 2018 championship

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals must qualify in their respective NCAA regions.
Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 16 teams. Sixteen additional teams were selected at-large.
Fifty-six individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship.
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is hosting the championships Nov. 17 at the Lake Breeze Golf Club in Winneconne, Wisconsin. The women’s race will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern, followed by the men’s race at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time.
The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:
Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams
Men’s At-large Teams
Amherst
Bates
Calvin
Berea
Carleton
Case Western Reserve
Carnegie Mellon
Chicago
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
DePauw
Emory
Johns Hopkins
Haverford
Middlebury
North Central (Illinois)
MIT
Otterbein
SUNY Oneonta
Pomona-Pitzer
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rensselaer
St. Olaf
Rhodes
St. Thomas (Minnesota)
SUNY Geneseo
Tufts
Wartburg
Washington U. in St. Louis
Williams
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Wisconsin-La Crosse
Wisconsin-Stout
Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams
Women’s At-large Teams
Allegheny
Bates
Baldwin Wallace
Brandeis
Carleton
Calvin
Centre
Carnegie Mellon
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Chicago
Dickinson
Hope
Emory
Oberlin
Johns Hopkins
Otterbein
Middlebury
Rochester
MIT
St. Lawrence
Nebraska Wesleyan
The College of New Jersey
Pomona-Pitzer
Tufts
Rensselaer
Wartburg
SUNY Geneseo
Wheaton (Illinois)
Washington U. in St. Louis
Williams
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Wisconsin-La Crosse
Men's Individual Automatic Qualifiers
Atlantic Region
Hunter Phinney
Rochester
Dadley Ogetii
St. Lawrence
Nicholas Vielhauer
St. Lawrence
Chris Singer
Ithaca
Patrick Mortensen
St. Lawrence
Matt Russo
Rowana
Ben Haderle
NYU
Central Region
Andy Vasquez
Nebraska Wesleyan
Alec Bass
Dubuque
Mason Wicker
Cornell
Andrew Stumbo
Gustavus Adolphus
Cuyler Gabriel
Cornell
Austin Bach
Cornell
Clay Simpson
Nebraska Wesleyan
Great Lakes Region
Ian McVey
Ohio Northern
Kyle Monahan
John Carroll
Matt Svetz
Allegheny
David Westcott
Wooster
Austin Neura
Heidelberg
Brian Lief
Wooster
Jacob Hedrick
Hanover
Mideast Region
Harley Moyer
Washington and Jefferson
Patrick Watson
Stevenson
Eric Hermann
Dickinson
Liam Galligan
Franciscan
Samuel Gerstenbacher
Elizabethtown
Benjamin Schott
Messiah
Grant McCarthy
Washington and Jefferson
Midwest Region
Zach Lee
Wisconsin-Platteville
David Fassbender
Wisconsin-Whitewater
Josh Janusiak
Lawrence
Zach Klokow
Wisconsin-Platteville
Lucas Weber
Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Cody Chadwick
Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Jorge Villanueva
Wisconsin-Oshkosh
New England Region
Sam Brunnette
Plymouth State
Sean MacDonald
Bowdoin
Trevor Wysong
Bridgewater State
Scott Mason
Connecticut College
Eli Decker
Colby
Danny Aschale
Connecticut College
Price Day
Connecticut College
South/Southeast Region
Jeff Gibson
Mary Washington
Robert Hiegel
Bridgewater (Virginia)
Tristan Lucy-Speidel
Lynchburg
Elliot Blake
Trinity (Texas)
Jacob Hadden
Oglethorpe
Nathaneal Rankin
Ozarks (Arkansas)
Maximillian Sparks
Lynchburg
West Region
Benjamin White
Whittier
Keith Carlson
Willamette
Michael Montague
Willamette
Colin Monaghan
Puget Sound
Tucker Cargile
Redlands
Paul Colosi
UC Santa Cruz
Joseph Esparza
Redlands
Women's Individual Automatic Qualifiers
Atlantic Region
Abigail Sullilvan
Clarkson
Emily Cavanagh
SUNY New Paltz
Grace Heller
Hamilton
Allison Miller
College at Brockport
Veronica Kordrupel
Buffalo State
Krista Kicsak
College at Brockport
Kaitlyn Stinson
Utica
Central Region
Kassie Rosenbum
Loras
Abby Goff
Saint Benedict
Morgan Pierce
Saint Benedict
Miranda Kruiswyk
Central (Iowa)
Lisa Fisher
St. Olaf
Malakai Holloway
Bethel (Minnesota)
Bryony Hawgood
St. Olaf
Great Lakes Region
Cassie Vince
Albion
Hilary Reigle
Mount Union
Evonne Bultemeyer
Trine
Madeline Lindemann
Case Western Reserve
Arig Tong
Hanover
Hannah Reigle
Mount Union
Cameron Bujaucius
John Carroll
Mideast Region
Clare Schoen
Misericordia
Grace Galligan
Franciscan
Rebecca Pennington
Chatham
Abigail Dalton
Muhlenberg
Hannah Doll
Haverford
Colleen Kernan
Elizabethtown
Leanne Weaver
Messiah
Midwest Region
Evlyn Noone
Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Jessica Petruzates
Wisconsin-Stout
Linsey Tolkkinen
Wisconsin-River Falls
Jillian Cole
Illinois Wesleyan
Katie Wardinski
Wisconsin-Platteville
Johanna Meister
Wisconsin-Platteville
Madelyn Scopp
North Central (Illinois)
New England Region
Kaitlyn Mooney
Coast Guard
Sophia Gorman
Colby
Helen Chavey
Colby
Mia Rogers
Worcester State
Julia O’Rourke
Bowdoin
Emily Manfra
Suffolk
Delaney Bullock
Bowdoin
South/Southeast Region
Molly McCullough
Trinity (Texas)
Kaitlyn Johnson
Lynchburg
Abby Carroll
Berry
Calista Ariel
Bridgewater (Virginia)
Meredith Herman
Berry
Jillian Weisbeck
Mary Washington
Lilly Smith
Covenant
West Region
Marissa Mount
Whitworth
Courtney Beard
Linfield
Maria Ramirez
Redlands
Melissa Cerrillos
La Verne
Emery Bradlina
Puget Sound
Arabella Reece
Chapman
Serena Wallace
Pacific (Oregon)
In 2017, North Central (Illinois) won the men’s championship, marking its 18th national title. They finished with 57 points, defeating Wisconsin-La Crosse, who finished with 196 points.
On the women’s side, Johns Hopkins defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire to win its fifth national championship. Johns Hopkins totaled 96 points to Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s 191.
Individual honors went to Khia Kurtenbach of Chicago, who won the individual title, finishing almost seven seconds ahead of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ Bryn McKillop. In the men’s championship, individual honors went to Darin Lau of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, who finished nine seconds ahead of Jared Borowsky from North Central (Illinois).
NCAA cross country fans can watch the live stream of the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. The subscription will include unlimited access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, FloTrack Originals, documentaries, technique videos and more. Coverage of the championships will be available starting at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time until the conclusion of the awards ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 17, and can be accessed here.