cross-country-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | November 11, 2018

NCAA cross country: DIII men's and women's qualifiers announced for 2018 championship

NCAA Photos ncaa diii cross country
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s cross country championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals must qualify in their respective NCAA regions.

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship.  The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 16 teams.  Sixteen additional teams were selected at-large.

MORE : Championships information | Men's champ history | Women's champ history

Fifty-six individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is hosting the championships Nov. 17 at the Lake Breeze Golf Club in Winneconne, Wisconsin. The women’s race will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern, followed by the men’s race at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time.

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams

Men’s At-large Teams

Amherst

Bates

Calvin

Berea

Carleton

Case Western Reserve

Carnegie Mellon

Chicago

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

DePauw

Emory

Johns Hopkins

Haverford

Middlebury

North Central (Illinois)

MIT

Otterbein

SUNY Oneonta

Pomona-Pitzer

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rensselaer

St. Olaf

Rhodes

St. Thomas (Minnesota)

SUNY Geneseo

Tufts

Wartburg

Washington U. in St. Louis

Williams

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Wisconsin-La Crosse

Wisconsin-Stout

Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams

Women’s At-large Teams

Allegheny

Bates

Baldwin Wallace

Brandeis

Carleton

Calvin

Centre

Carnegie Mellon

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Chicago

Dickinson

Hope

Emory

Oberlin

Johns Hopkins

Otterbein

Middlebury

Rochester

MIT

St. Lawrence

Nebraska Wesleyan

The College of New Jersey

Pomona-Pitzer

Tufts

Rensselaer

Wartburg

SUNY Geneseo

Wheaton (Illinois)

Washington U. in St. Louis

Williams

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Wisconsin-La Crosse

Men's Individual Automatic Qualifiers

Atlantic Region

 

Hunter Phinney

Rochester

Dadley Ogetii

St. Lawrence

Nicholas Vielhauer

St. Lawrence

Chris Singer

Ithaca

Patrick Mortensen

St. Lawrence

Matt Russo

Rowana

Ben Haderle

NYU

 

Central Region

 

Andy Vasquez

Nebraska Wesleyan

Alec Bass

Dubuque

Mason Wicker

Cornell

Andrew Stumbo

Gustavus Adolphus

Cuyler Gabriel

Cornell

Austin Bach

Cornell

Clay Simpson

Nebraska Wesleyan

 

Great Lakes Region

 

Ian McVey

Ohio Northern

Kyle Monahan

John Carroll

Matt Svetz

Allegheny

David Westcott

Wooster

Austin Neura

Heidelberg

Brian Lief

Wooster

Jacob Hedrick

Hanover

 

Mideast Region

 

Harley Moyer

Washington and Jefferson

Patrick Watson

Stevenson

Eric Hermann

Dickinson

Liam Galligan

Franciscan

Samuel Gerstenbacher

Elizabethtown

Benjamin Schott

Messiah

Grant McCarthy

Washington and Jefferson

 

Midwest Region

 

Zach Lee

Wisconsin-Platteville

David Fassbender

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Josh Janusiak

Lawrence

Zach Klokow

Wisconsin-Platteville

Lucas Weber

Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Cody Chadwick

Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Jorge Villanueva

Wisconsin-Oshkosh

 

New England Region

 

Sam Brunnette

Plymouth State

Sean MacDonald

Bowdoin

Trevor Wysong

Bridgewater State

Scott Mason

Connecticut College

Eli Decker

Colby

Danny Aschale

Connecticut College

Price Day

Connecticut College

 

South/Southeast Region

 

Jeff Gibson

Mary Washington

Robert Hiegel

Bridgewater (Virginia)

Tristan Lucy-Speidel

Lynchburg

Elliot Blake

Trinity (Texas)

Jacob Hadden

Oglethorpe

Nathaneal Rankin

Ozarks (Arkansas)

Maximillian Sparks

Lynchburg

West Region

 

Benjamin White

Whittier

Keith Carlson

Willamette

Michael Montague

Willamette

Colin Monaghan

Puget Sound

Tucker Cargile

Redlands

Paul Colosi

UC Santa Cruz

Joseph Esparza

Redlands

Women's Individual Automatic Qualifiers

Atlantic Region

 

Abigail Sullilvan

Clarkson

Emily Cavanagh

SUNY New Paltz

Grace Heller

Hamilton

Allison Miller

College at Brockport

Veronica Kordrupel

Buffalo State

Krista Kicsak

College at Brockport

Kaitlyn Stinson

Utica

 

Central Region

 

Kassie Rosenbum

Loras

Abby Goff

Saint Benedict

Morgan Pierce

Saint Benedict

Miranda Kruiswyk

Central (Iowa)

Lisa Fisher

St. Olaf

Malakai Holloway

Bethel (Minnesota)

Bryony Hawgood

St. Olaf

 

Great Lakes Region

 

Cassie Vince

Albion

Hilary Reigle

Mount Union

Evonne Bultemeyer

Trine

Madeline Lindemann

Case Western Reserve

Arig Tong

Hanover

Hannah Reigle

Mount Union

Cameron Bujaucius

John Carroll

 

Mideast Region

 

Clare Schoen

Misericordia

Grace Galligan

Franciscan

Rebecca Pennington

Chatham

Abigail Dalton

Muhlenberg

Hannah Doll

Haverford

Colleen Kernan

Elizabethtown

Leanne Weaver

Messiah

 

Midwest Region

 

Evlyn Noone

Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Jessica Petruzates

Wisconsin-Stout

Linsey Tolkkinen

Wisconsin-River Falls

Jillian Cole

Illinois Wesleyan

Katie Wardinski

Wisconsin-Platteville

Johanna Meister

Wisconsin-Platteville

Madelyn Scopp

North Central (Illinois)

 

New England Region

 

Kaitlyn Mooney

Coast Guard

Sophia Gorman

Colby

Helen Chavey

Colby

Mia Rogers

Worcester State

Julia O’Rourke

Bowdoin

Emily Manfra

Suffolk

Delaney Bullock

Bowdoin

 

South/Southeast Region

 

Molly McCullough

Trinity (Texas)

Kaitlyn Johnson

Lynchburg

Abby Carroll

Berry

Calista Ariel

Bridgewater (Virginia)

Meredith Herman

Berry

Jillian Weisbeck

Mary Washington

Lilly Smith

Covenant

 

West Region

 

Marissa Mount

Whitworth

Courtney Beard

Linfield

Maria Ramirez

Redlands

Melissa Cerrillos

La Verne

Emery Bradlina

Puget Sound

Arabella Reece

Chapman

Serena Wallace

Pacific (Oregon)

In 2017, North Central (Illinois) won the men’s championship, marking its 18th national title.  They finished with 57 points, defeating Wisconsin-La Crosse, who finished with 196 points. 

On the women’s side, Johns Hopkins defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire to win its fifth national championship.  Johns Hopkins totaled 96 points to Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s 191. 

MORE: Buy 2018-19 NCAA championship tickets

Individual honors went to Khia Kurtenbach of Chicago, who won the individual title, finishing almost seven seconds ahead of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ Bryn McKillop.  In the men’s championship, individual honors went to Darin Lau of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, who finished nine seconds ahead of Jared Borowsky from North Central (Illinois). 

NCAA cross country fans can watch the live stream of the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99.  The subscription will include unlimited access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, FloTrack Originals, documentaries, technique videos and more. Coverage of the championships will be available starting at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time until the conclusion of the awards ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 17, and can be accessed here.