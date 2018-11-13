cross-country-men-d1 flag

Molly Sequin | NCAA.com | November 17, 2018

NCAA cross country championships: Colorado, Northern Arizona claim titles

The 2018 DI and DIII men’s and women’s cross country championships were held in Wisconsin on November 17. DI teams raced in Madison while DIII squads traveled to Winneconne. You can see the final results here. The DII men and women will race as a part of the DII Festival on Saturday, December 1 in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

The action started with the DI women at 11:45 a.m. ET. Colorado took the team title with 65 points. They went into the championships ranked No. 3 and were able to hold off No. 1 New Mexico for the title. New Mexico came in second with 103 points, followed by No Oregon and No. 6 Michigan.

Team Points
Colorado 65
New Mexico 103
Oregon 160
Michigan  213

Individually, Colorado's Dani Jones took first place to help the Buffaloes win their first national championship since 2014.

DIII women ran at 12:15 p.m. ET just north of the DI races in Winneconne. No. 2 Washington (Mo.) took the team title, with No. Johns Hopkins, No. 4 MIT and No. 7 Wisconsin Eau-Claire finishing out the top four.

Team Points
Washington (Mo.) 98
Johns Hopkins 99
MIT 247
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 265

Paige Lawler came in first place with a final time of 20:55.0, helping her team to the one-point win over Johns Hopkins for the team title.

The DI men's race was next,  with a start time of 12:45 p.m. No. 1 Northern Arizona went for its third consecutive team title with 33 less points than the next finisher. No. 2 BYU took second with 116 points, followed by No. 4 Portland and No. 8 Colorado.

Team Points
Northern Arizona 83
BYU 116
Portland 160
Colorado 178

 

Individually, Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald took the DI men's title. MdDonald won in front of the home crowd with a final time of 29:08:22.

The DIII men closed out the day with their 1:15 p.m. race. No. 1 North Central took the team lead with the top two individual finishers in the race. No. 2 Washington (Mo.), No. 4 Wisconsin LaCrosse and No. 7 Haverford rounded out the top teams.

Team Points
North Central 43
Washington (Mo.) 110
Wisconsin-La Crosse 127
Haverford 213

North Central's Dhruval Patel was the men's DIII individual winner. His teammate Al Baldonado came in just behind Patel, helping North Central to the title.