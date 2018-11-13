NCAA cross country championships: Live stream, updates and highlights from DI and DIII races

The 2018 DI and DIII men’s and women’s cross country championships will be held in Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 17. DI teams will race in Madison while DIII squads will travel to Winneconne.

The action gets started with the DI women's 6K at 11:45 a.m. ET. DIII women run at 12:15 p.m., followed by DI men at 12:45 p.m. The DIII men will close out the day with their 1:15 p.m. race. Live streaming coverage for every race will be available via FloTrack.

Follow along below for live updates, highlights and commentary throughout Saturday's championships:

In DI men’s action, Northern Arizona is once again a team to be taken seriously. They go into the championship with the No. 1 ranking, above BYU and Wisconsin. The Lumberjacks took home the team title last season, and return two important members of their squad. Seniors Tyler Day and Matt Baxter were just barely beat out by Syracuse’s Justyn Knight for the individual championship in 2017. However, the return of the dynamic duo — and the absence of Knight at this season’s championship — could mean very good things for Northern Arizona once again.

In the women’s DI action, New Mexico is the defending champion. The Lobos enter the championship with the No. 1 ranking above Oregon and Boise State, along with being the defending team champs. Individually, Ednah Kurgat is the woman to watch. Last season, she earned the team’s first-ever individual NCAA title in cross country with a meet-record 19:19:42 at the 6k course in Louisville. This season, Kurgat has been slightly behind her title-winning pace, finishing third at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational and second at the NCAA Mountain Regional.

But, don’t sleep on Wisconsin. The Badgers aren’t the top team in either the men’s or women’s DI rankings, but Wisconsin runners took the top individual places at the Nuttycombe Invitational. Morgan McDonald won the men’s race in 23:17.6, while Alicia Monson won the women’s race in 19:33.3. And the fact that the Badgers get to race at home for the championship gives them an edge on the competition.

The DII men and women will race as a part of the DII Festival on Saturday, December 1 in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

