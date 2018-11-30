NCAA DII cross country championships: Grand Valley State sweeps, takes men's and women's titles

The 2018 NCAA DII men's and women's cross country championship from the Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is in the books. Scroll below for highlights, scores, and analysis from the entire weekend.
MORE: Final results
The Grand Valley State Lakers completed the sweep, winning the men's and women's titles. The men's championship was their first team title in program history. The Lakers edged second-place Colorado Mines by 10 points. CSU-Pueblo's Marcelo Laguera won the individual title with an impressive kick on the final mile, passing GVSU's Zach Panning with little time to spare. Adams State, last year's winner, finished in fourth place.
MORE: Men's history | Women's history
The women's race wasn't as close, as Grand Valley State outlasted second place Mary by 42 points. Lakers' senior Sarah Berger won the individual title, edging Adams State junior Elish Flanagan in an entertaining final kick. Adams State, Western Colorado and Colorado Mines rounded out the top five in the team standings.
Catch up on everything you may have missed below.
MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|89
|Colorado Mines
|99
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|44
|Grand Valley State
|64
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|54
|Grand Valley State
|79
|St. Leo, Fla.
|2015
|Colorado Mines
|Chris Seimers
|100
|Adams State
|127
|Joplin, Mo.
|2014
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|69
|Grand Valley State
|127
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|54
|Grand Valley State
|104
|Spokan, Wash,
|2012
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|34
|Colorado Mines
|102
|Joplin, Mo.
|2011
|Western State
|Jennifer Michel
|27
|Adams State
|69
|Spokane, Wash.
|2010
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|57
|Western State
|102
|Bellarmine
|2009
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|23
|Western State
|86
|Southern Indiana
|2008
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|67
|Western State
|88
|Slippery Rock
|2007
|Abilene Christian
|Derek Hood
|59
|Western State
Adams State
|66
|Mo. Southern State
|2006
|Abilene Christian
|Derek Hood
|57
|Adams State
|70
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|51
|Adams State
|108
|Cal Poly Pomona
|2004
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|39
|Adams State
|76
|Southern Indiana
|2003
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|40
|Abilene Christian
|68
|Cary, N.C.
|2002
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|35
|Abilene Christian
|81
|Ashland
|2001
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|38
|Abilene Christian
|74
|Slippery Rock
|2000
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|24
|Abilene Christian
|62
|Cal Poly Pomona
|1999
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|27
|Adams State
|95
|Mo. Southern State
|1998
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|68
|Western State
|74
|Kansas
|1997
|South Dakota
|Scott Munsen
|78
|Central Missouri
|83
|Wis.-Parkside
|1996
|South Dakota State
|Tom Henderson
|119
|Lewis
|142
|Humboldt State
|1995
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|69
|Central Missouri
|98
|South Carolina Upstate
|1994
|Adams State
|John Kernan
|55
|Western State
|73
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1993
|Adams State
|Joe Vigil
|25
|Edinboro
|103
|UC Riverside
|1992
|Adams State
|Joe Vigil
|15
|Western State
|56
|Slippery Rock
|1991
|UMass.-Lowell
|Georige Davis
|48
|Nebraska-Kearney
|96
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1990
|Edinboro
|Doug Watts
|50
|Shippensburg
|125
|Humboldt State
|1989
|South Dakota State
|Scott Underwood
|97
|Edinboro
|102
|East Stroudsburg
|1988
|Edinboro
Minn. State-Mankato
|Doug Watts
Mark Schuck
|77
|Mississippi College
|1987
|Edinboro
|Doug Watts
|95
|Minn. State-Mankato
|113
|Southern Indiana
|1986
|Edinboro
|Doug Watts
|56
|South Dakota State
|79
|UC Riverside
|1985
|South Dakota State
|Scott Underwood
|60
|Edinboro
|108
|East Stroudsburg
|1984
|Southeast Mo. State
|Fred Binggeli
|87
|Edinboro
|129
|Mississippi College
|1983
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Jim sackett
|86
|St. Cloud State
|100
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1982
|Eastern Washington
|Jerry Martin
|84
|South Dakota State
|123
|St. Cloud State
|1981
|Millersville
|Eugene Fritz
|97
|Edinboro
|99
|UMass.-Lowell
|1980
|Humoldt State
|James Hunt
|115
|UNC Pembroke
|120
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1979
|Cal Poly
|Steve Miller
|45
|Sacramento State
|108
|UC Riverside
|1978
|Cal Poly
|Steve Miller
|42
|South Dakota State
|165
|Indiana (Pa.)
|1977
|Eastern Illinois
|Thomas Woodall
|37
|South Dakota State
|151
|Illinois-Chicago
|1976
|UC Irvine
|Len Miller
|50
|Missouri State
|73
|Missouri State
|1975
|UC Irvine
|Len Miller
|59
|Cal State Northridge
|91
|Cal State Northridge
|1974
|Missouri State
|Chuck Hunsaker
|112
|South Dakota State
|130
|Missouri State
|1973
|South Dakota State
|Jay Dirksen
|88
|Missouri State
|93
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1972
|North Dakota State
|Roger Grooters
|84
|South Dakota State
|143
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1971
|Cal State Fullerton
|Jim Schultz
|47
|North Dakota State
|81
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1970
|Eastern Michigan
|Bob Parks
|100
|Cal State Fullerton
|124
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1969
|Eastern Illinois
|Pat O'Brien
|84
|Eastern Michigan
|146
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1968
|Eastern Illinois
|Pat O'Brien
|99
|Minn. State-Mankato
|130
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1967
|San Diego State
|Anthony Sucec
|66
|Cal Poly Pomona
|133
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1966
|San Diego State
|Choc Sportsman
|58
|Western Illinois
|184
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1965
|San Diego State
|Choc Sportsman
|55
|Eastern Michigan
|164
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1964
|Kentucky State
|William Exum
|95
|Truman
|105
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1963
|Emporia State
|Fran Welch
|44
|Akron
|174
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1962
|Central State (Ohio)
|Dave Youngblade
|77
|Northern Illinois
|96
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1961
|Southern Illinois
|Lew Hartzog
|33
|South Dakota State
|82
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1960
|Central State (Ohio)
|Dave Youngblade
|72
|Minn. State-Mankato
|109
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1959
|South Dakota State
|Jim Emmerich
|67
|Emporia State
|75
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1958
|Northern Illinois
|C.H. Appel
|90
|South Dakota State
|93
|Wheaton (Ill.)
WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2017
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|126
|Mary
|137
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|116
|Adams State
|139
|St. Leo, Fla.
|2015
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|83
|Grand Valley State
|97
|Joplin, Mo.
|2014
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|50
|Hillsdale
|115
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|54
|Adams State
|91
|Spokane, Wash,
|2012
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|101
|Augustana (S.D.)
|104
|Missouri Southern State
|2011
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Tracy Hellman
|75
|Western State
|79
|Spokane, Wash.
|2010
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|66
|Western State
|95
|Bellarmine
|2009
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|73
|Grand Valley State
|81
|Southern Indiana
|2008
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|79
|Grand Valley State
|102
|Slippery Rock
|2007
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|63
|Seattle Pacific
|178
|Missouri Southern State
|2006
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|94
|Western State
|101
|West Florida
|2005
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|54
|Grand Valley State
|69
|Cal Poly Pomona
|2004
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|31
|Edinboro
|101
|Southern Indiana
|2003
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|38
|Western State
|101
|Cary, N.C.
|2002
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|43
|Adams State
|46
|Ashland
|2001
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|46
|Adams State
|55
|Slippery Rock
|2000
|Western State
|Duane Vandenbusche
|38
|North Dakota
|131
|Cal Poly Pomona
|1999
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|23
|Western State
|47
|Missouri Southern State
|1998
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|56
|Western State
|79
|Kansas
|1997
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|37
|Lewis/Western State
|106
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1996
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|35
|Western State
|94
|Humboldt State
|1995
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|62
|Abilene Christian
|143
|South Carolina Upstate
|1994
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|47
|Western State
|55
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1993
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|75
|Cal Poly
|106
|UC Riverside
|1992
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|64
|Western State
|99
|Slippery Rock
|1991
|Cal Poly
|Deanne Johnson
|60
|UC Davis
|93
|SIU Edwardsville
|1990
|Cal Poly
|Deanne Johnson
|61
|Air Force
|78
|Humboldt State
|1989
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|34
|Air Force
|67
|East Stroudsburg
|1988
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|49
|Air Force
|51
|Mississippi College
|1987
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|53
|Cal State Los Angeles
|84
|Southern Indiana
|1986
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|39
|Cal State Northridge
|93
|UC Riverside
|1985
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|30
|Cal State Northridge
|86
|East Stroudsburg
|1984
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|32
|South Dakota State
|107
|Mississippi College
|1983
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|48
|Holy Cross
|92
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|1982
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|32
|South Dakota State
|45
|St. Cloud State
|1981
|South Dakota State
|Scoutt Underwood
|26
|Cal Poly
|49
|Southeast Missouri State