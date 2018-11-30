NCAA DII cross country championships: Grand Valley State sweeps, takes men's and women's titles

The 2018 NCAA DII men's and women's cross country championship from the Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is in the books. Scroll below for highlights, scores, and analysis from the entire weekend.

MORE: Final results

The Grand Valley State Lakers completed the sweep, winning the men's and women's titles. The men's championship was their first team title in program history. The Lakers edged second-place Colorado Mines by 10 points. CSU-Pueblo's Marcelo Laguera won the individual title with an impressive kick on the final mile, passing GVSU's Zach Panning with little time to spare. Adams State, last year's winner, finished in fourth place.

MORE: Men's history | Women's history

The women's race wasn't as close, as Grand Valley State outlasted second place Mary by 42 points. Lakers' senior Sarah Berger won the individual title, edging Adams State junior Elish Flanagan in an entertaining final kick. Adams State, Western Colorado and Colorado Mines rounded out the top five in the team standings.

Catch up on everything you may have missed below.

MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY