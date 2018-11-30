NCAA DII cross country championships: Live updates, results and highlights from the DII festival

Welcome to the 2018 NCAA DII men's and women's cross country championship from the Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is your spot for live updates, highlights, scores, and analysis throughout the entire weekend.

The men's 10,000-meter championship race is first, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 29. Twenty-four teams and 27 individuals will look to cross the finish line first. The women begin at 12:15 p.m. with 24 teams and 28 individuals competing for the title. Adams State will have a big target on its back, as they look to defend both the men's and women's 2017 national championship.

This is it. There's one last race in the 2018 season for all the glory. Stay right here for live updates, highlights, and times through the championship race.

MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY